Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (12/1/2024)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Carleigh Arjes, Mason City girls wrestling
Competing in her home meet, Arjes dominated, winning all three of her fights to place first.
Emma Boswell, Orient-Macksburg girls basketball
Boswell, a junior, delivered quite the performance in a 63-43 win, scoring 22 points with 22 rebounds, including 10 offensive, go to along with six blocks, three assists and two steals.
Avery Buhr, West Des Moines Valley girls wrestling
Buhr was 5-0 in action at the Triton Clash for the Tigers, scoring five falls during the day-long event. Three of those came within the first round.
Kayma Burleson, Clear Lake girls wrestling
Burleson picked up three falls and a title at the Riverhawk Invitational.
Sydney Doeschot, Hinton girls basketball
Doeschot did it all as Hinton tapped Sergeant Bluff-Luton, scoring 26 points while dishing out 10 assists with six steals and a block for good measure.
Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan girls basketball
Eastman powered the Golden Bears to an opening night win over St. Edmond with a double-double, scoring 30 points with 10 rebounds, five steals and two blocks.
Taytum Edwards, Eagle Grove girls basketball
A freshman, Edwards showed what should be a bright future with a 25-point performance with eight steals as the Eagles downed Southeast Valley, 49-35.
Kamryn Fink, Highland girls basketball
Fink scored 32 points as Highland rolled past ranked Lone Tree, 60-47. The freshman ranks among the state’s leaders in scoring.
Sydney Forkner, Mormon Trail girls basketball
The senior recorded 12 points with 21 rebounds as her team picked up a 38-37 victory. Seven of her rebounds came on the offensive end.
Lynnae Green, Shenandoah girls basketball
Green scored 27 points while grabbing 18 rebounds in a 59-51 victory for the Mustangs over Council Bluffs Lincoln.
Amelia Grier, Mediapolis girls basketball
Grier scored 5 points with six steals and three rebounds as Mediapolis downed West Burlington, 85-19.
Natalie Hamlett, Starmont girls basketball
Hamlett and her team picked up a 43-42 victory over Cedar Valley Christian as the senior tallied 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight steals.
Kamryn Hough, GTRA girls basketball
Hough hit the 30-point mark, finishing with exactly 30 as the Titans topped Harris-Lake Park, 53-32.
Ady Jeltema, MOC-Floyd Valley girls basketball
The junior helped lead her team past Spencer, 67-40, with a 30-point night that included six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Regan Jensen, Algona girls wrestling
Jensen dominated at the Riverhawk Invitational, as the Bulldog pinned all three of her opponents to finish first.
Zoe Koontz, Clear Lake girls wrestling
Koontz picked up three falls in three matches to place first at the Riverhawk Invitational.
Aubrey Kroymann, Davenport Assumption girls basketball
Kroymann put together a huge double-double in a 51-20 win, scoring 15 points while grabbing 16 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass.
Destiny Krum, East Buchanan girls wrestling
With four falls in under two minutes and five on the day, Krum was 5-0 at the Triton Clash.
Nora Peterson, Alta/Aurelia girls basketball
From right off the cross country course to the hardwood, Peterson hasn’t skipped a beat. She posted an 18-point, 12-assist, seven-rebound showing in a win.
Natalie Ramsey, Iowa City Liberty girls basketball
Ramsey, a junior, had 28 points with 13 rebounds as the Lightning tipped Southeast Polk, 63-55.
Avaeh Smith, Lewis Central girls wrestling
Smith was 5-0 with four falls and a technical fall at the Triton Clash, as none of her five matches made it out of the first round.
Kinley Stambaugh, Northwood-Kensett girls wrestling
Stambaugh showed her skills, winning all three of her bouts via fall at the Riverhawk Invitational.
Rysaiah Sitzmann, Le Mars Gehlen girls basketball
Sitzmann scored 27 points with eight rebounds and four steals as Gehlen picked up a 57-53 victory over Kingsley-Pierson.
Joslyn Swanson, Hinton girls wrestling
Swanson put together a 5-0 mark at the Triton Clash, winning all five of her bouts including three in under 45 seconds.
Damiyah Williams, Mason City girls wrestling
All three times Williams stepped on the mat at the Riverhawk Invitational resulted in falls and a first place finish.
Avery Wilson, Sioux Central girls basketball
Wilson put up a double-double in a win over Manson Northwest Webster, scoring 31 points with 11 rebounds while collecting four blocks.