High School

Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (2/2/2025)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Dana Becker

Divine Bourrage of Davenport North is an athlete of the week candidate this week.
Divine Bourrage of Davenport North is an athlete of the week candidate this week. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Eli Evans of Waterloo Christian boys basketball.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville boys basketball

Bingham capped off the week with a 46-point, nine-rebound, five-steal and four-assist performance in a win over Chariton.

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk girls basketball

The freshman had a big outing vs. Pella Christian, scoring 36 points with seven made 3-pointers while adding four steals, three rebounds and three assists. 

Divine Bourrage, Davenport North girls basketball

In a win over Bettendorf, Bourrage scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for North.

Jordan Cota, Kee boys basketball

Cota put together a big night for his team, scoring 41 points with nine rebounds and five assists. 

Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball

Dee continued his strong season, scoring 45 points with seven rebounds and five steals for the Bolts vs. GMG. He also had a 35-point game vs. West Marshall.

Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball

Fandel was nearly perfect, shooting 13 of 15 from the field, 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and making her lone free throw, finishing with 31 points vs. Dubuque Senior.

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center girls basketball

Franken was clutch at the free throw line in a narrow 53-50 win over Central Lyon, going 10 of 13 while scoring 22 points with eight rebounds as the Warriors erased an early deficit.

Carter Gruver, Woodbine boys basketball

With a 30-point performance, Gruver became Woodbine’s career scoring leader, as he now sits at 1,468 points. 

Sam Hoodjer, Clarksville boys basketball

Hoodjer flirted with a 50-piece, settling for 48 with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots vs. Tripoli.

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond boys basketball

Horn scored 33 points with 10 rebounds, including 17 in the fourth quarter to lead the Gaels past Algona in North Central Conference. 

Devin Ikeda, Cedar Rapids Prairie boys basketball

Ikeda had a double-double in a win over No. 1 Cedar Falls, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds. The senior was 7 of 9 from the field and also blocked two shots. 

Talan Lafrentz, Denver boys basketball

In a thriller, Lafrentz scored 46 points with 11 rebounds to help his team top Waterloo Columbus, 98-92. 

Kaitlin Loria, Iowa City High girls basketball

Just a sophomore, Loria dominated Waterloo West, scoring 25 points while collecting 15 rebounds and dishing off three assists. 

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana girls basketball

In a ranked battle with Williamsburg, Lower scored 36 points with 13 rebounds, knocking down six 3-pointers for the Clippers. 

Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley boys basketball

Reichter poured in 43 points with 18 rebounds, adding four steals in a victory over New Hampton. 

Amani Robinson, Waterloo Columbus boys basketball

Robinson poured in 31 points with 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to Denver, 98-92.

Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior boys basketball

Schultz made sure his Rams would not be denied vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, scoring 26 points with six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. 

Emie Tuhn, Baxter girls basketball

Tuhn led the Bolts with a 33-point night in a 40-point victory over GMG.

Bilal Yusaf, Sioux City East boys basketball

Yusaf scored 25, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range as East put up 96 in a win over Sioux City West.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.