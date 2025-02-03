Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (2/2/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 27-Feb. 2. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Eli Evans of Waterloo Christian boys basketball.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 9. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville boys basketball
Bingham capped off the week with a 46-point, nine-rebound, five-steal and four-assist performance in a win over Chariton.
Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk girls basketball
The freshman had a big outing vs. Pella Christian, scoring 36 points with seven made 3-pointers while adding four steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Divine Bourrage, Davenport North girls basketball
In a win over Bettendorf, Bourrage scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for North.
Jordan Cota, Kee boys basketball
Cota put together a big night for his team, scoring 41 points with nine rebounds and five assists.
Eli Dee, Baxter boys basketball
Dee continued his strong season, scoring 45 points with seven rebounds and five steals for the Bolts vs. GMG. He also had a 35-point game vs. West Marshall.
Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketball
Fandel was nearly perfect, shooting 13 of 15 from the field, 4-for-4 from the 3-point line and making her lone free throw, finishing with 31 points vs. Dubuque Senior.
Maryn Franken, Sioux Center girls basketball
Franken was clutch at the free throw line in a narrow 53-50 win over Central Lyon, going 10 of 13 while scoring 22 points with eight rebounds as the Warriors erased an early deficit.
Carter Gruver, Woodbine boys basketball
With a 30-point performance, Gruver became Woodbine’s career scoring leader, as he now sits at 1,468 points.
Sam Hoodjer, Clarksville boys basketball
Hoodjer flirted with a 50-piece, settling for 48 with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots vs. Tripoli.
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond boys basketball
Horn scored 33 points with 10 rebounds, including 17 in the fourth quarter to lead the Gaels past Algona in North Central Conference.
Devin Ikeda, Cedar Rapids Prairie boys basketball
Ikeda had a double-double in a win over No. 1 Cedar Falls, scoring 15 points with 12 rebounds. The senior was 7 of 9 from the field and also blocked two shots.
Talan Lafrentz, Denver boys basketball
In a thriller, Lafrentz scored 46 points with 11 rebounds to help his team top Waterloo Columbus, 98-92.
Kaitlin Loria, Iowa City High girls basketball
Just a sophomore, Loria dominated Waterloo West, scoring 25 points while collecting 15 rebounds and dishing off three assists.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana girls basketball
In a ranked battle with Williamsburg, Lower scored 36 points with 13 rebounds, knocking down six 3-pointers for the Clippers.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley boys basketball
Reichter poured in 43 points with 18 rebounds, adding four steals in a victory over New Hampton.
Amani Robinson, Waterloo Columbus boys basketball
Robinson poured in 31 points with 15 rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to Denver, 98-92.
Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior boys basketball
Schultz made sure his Rams would not be denied vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, scoring 26 points with six rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
Emie Tuhn, Baxter girls basketball
Tuhn led the Bolts with a 33-point night in a 40-point victory over GMG.
Bilal Yusaf, Sioux City East boys basketball
Yusaf scored 25, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range as East put up 96 in a win over Sioux City West.