High School

National boys high school basketball powerhouse names a former D1 head coach to lead its program

Keith Urgo, a former Fordam University mens basketball head coach and a Gonzaga alum, has been named the new head coach at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C.

Brandy Simms

Former Fordham Rams head coach Keith Urgo has been announced as the new boys basketball head coach at Gonzaga College High School.
Former Fordham Rams head coach Keith Urgo has been announced as the new boys basketball head coach at Gonzaga College High School. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC has announced the hiring of Keith Urgo as their next head basketball coach. 

Urgo, a Gonzaga graduate and former head coach at Fordham University, replaces Steve Turner who built the program into a national powerhouse and stepped down in March to become the head coach at Montverde Academy in Florida. 

Urgo, a Washington, DC native who played collegiately at Fairfield University, began his coaching career at Gonzaga where he served as an assistant coach from 2004-2007. He was also an assistant coach at Villanova and Penn State. 

During the 2022-23 campaign, Urgo guided Fordham to a 25-8 record including a 12-6 mark in the league and was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year. He compiled a 50-49 record in three seasons as head coach at Fordham. 

Urgo, a 1997 Gonzaga graduate, played high school basketball for legendary head coach Dick Myers. He takes over a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference program that finished 29-5 and captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA Boys Basketball Championship last season. 

“Coach Urgo’s coaching philosophy is deeply rooted in Jesuit tradition and mission,” said Gonzaga Athletic Director Terry Kernan. “Having attended or served at four separate Jesuit institutions, he is committed to the individual growth of each player, both on and off the court. He is passionate about returning to his alma mater to lead Gonzaga’s basketball program. We can’t wait to welcome him back to Eye Street.” 

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington DC