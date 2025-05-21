National boys high school basketball powerhouse names a former D1 head coach to lead its program
Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC has announced the hiring of Keith Urgo as their next head basketball coach.
Urgo, a Gonzaga graduate and former head coach at Fordham University, replaces Steve Turner who built the program into a national powerhouse and stepped down in March to become the head coach at Montverde Academy in Florida.
Urgo, a Washington, DC native who played collegiately at Fairfield University, began his coaching career at Gonzaga where he served as an assistant coach from 2004-2007. He was also an assistant coach at Villanova and Penn State.
During the 2022-23 campaign, Urgo guided Fordham to a 25-8 record including a 12-6 mark in the league and was named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year. He compiled a 50-49 record in three seasons as head coach at Fordham.
Urgo, a 1997 Gonzaga graduate, played high school basketball for legendary head coach Dick Myers. He takes over a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference program that finished 29-5 and captured the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA Boys Basketball Championship last season.
“Coach Urgo’s coaching philosophy is deeply rooted in Jesuit tradition and mission,” said Gonzaga Athletic Director Terry Kernan. “Having attended or served at four separate Jesuit institutions, he is committed to the individual growth of each player, both on and off the court. He is passionate about returning to his alma mater to lead Gonzaga’s basketball program. We can’t wait to welcome him back to Eye Street.”