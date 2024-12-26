Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/26/2024)
The top five teams remain intact in this week’s District of Columbia boys basketball rankings.
Gonzaga College, which will play at the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon, is No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School, St. John’s College, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep.
There’s one change in the second five as Cardozo and Maret switch at Nos. 9 and 10.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Eagles, who defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener, will play at the Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon starting Friday.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Quakers will play at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina starting Friday.
3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (8-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Cadets will play at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina starting Friday.
4. JACKSON-REED (7-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Tigers will play at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland, Friday and Saturday.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights play Lawrence Woodmere (N.Y.) Academy Friday.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (6-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Colts will play at the Battle of the Bull Invitational in North Carolina, Friday and Saturday.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (6-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Lions will play at the Governor’s Challenge, Thursday and Friday.
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs will play at the Holiday Basketball Classic of The Palm Beaches in Florida starting Friday.
9. CARDOZO (9-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Clerks will play at the Lou Wilson Holiday Tournament at Henry A. Wise, Thursday and Friday.
10. MARET SCHOOL (4-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Frogs will play at the Governor’s Challenge, Saturday and Sunday.