VOTE: Who was the top performer in the DCSAA Class AA boys basketball tournament?
The 2025 DCSAA Class AA high school boys basketball tournament wrapped up Sunday night, with Gonzaga College beating Sidwell Friends 67-51 for the title.
Now is the time to decide: Which player had the best performance in the DCSAA Class AA high school boys basketball tournament?
Nyk Lewis, Gonzaga (Senior)
The Xavier commit earned MVP honors after leading Gonzaga to a DCSAA Class AA championship. He scored 13 points in the title game. In the semifinal victory over Jackson-Reed, he had 17 points, including 12 in the second half.
Derek Dixon, Gonzaga (Senior)
The North Carolina commit capped his senior season by scoring 13 points in the title game win over Sidwell. Dixon tied his teammate, Lewis, with 17 points, including three 3-pointers, in the semifinal victory over Jackson-Reed.
Ian Condon, Sidwell Friends (Sophomore)
Condon had back-to-back dominant performances with Acaden Lewis and Jalen Rougier-Rone out. He had 21 points for the Quakers in the title game loss against Gonzaga and 22 points in the semifinal win over St. John's College.
Alex Touomou, Gonzaga (Senior)
The Harvard commit led the Eagles with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the championship game victory over Sidwell. He had an impressive two-way performance which included 14 points against Jackson-Reed.
Jalyn Collingwood, Sidwell Friends (Junior)
Collingwood also stepped up in place of Lewis and Rougier-Rone to put up 13 points in the Quakers' semifinal win over St. John's College.
Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our polls. You are limited to one vote every six hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App