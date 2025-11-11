Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 and we have a new No. 1 team. In a head-to-head showdown, then-No. 2 Gonzaga Prep College topped St. John's College, the previous No. 1, 24-21.
The other big mover this week was Dunbar, which moved up to No. 5 after routing the previous No. 5 team, Eastern, 42-21.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 Saint John’s College, 24-21
This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 15
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 Gonzaga College, 24-21
This week: vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.), WCAC Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 14
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 42-6
This week: vs. Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), Nov. 14
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Landon School (Md.). 32-14
This week: Off (next game - District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A playoffs, TBA)
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-6
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Eastern, 42-21
This week: vs. No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15
6. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 42-21
This week: vs. No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-5
Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 42-7
This week: at Paul VI Catholic (Va.), WCAC Metro Division semifinal, Nov. 14
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-4
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 6 Eastern, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-6
Last week: Defeated Ballou, 39-26
This week: at No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated Sidwell Friends School, 50-6
This week: Off (next game - DCSAA Class A playoffs, TBA)