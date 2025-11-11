High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 11, 2025

Gonzaga climbs to No. 1 in D.C. after defeating then-No. 1 St. John's College

Derek Toney

SBLive Sports

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 and we have a new No. 1 team. In a head-to-head showdown, then-No. 2 Gonzaga Prep College topped St. John's College, the previous No. 1, 24-21.

The other big mover this week was Dunbar, which moved up to No. 5 after routing the previous No. 5 team, Eastern, 42-21.

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-4

Last week: Defeated then-No. 1 Saint John’s College, 24-21

This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinal, Nov. 15

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-4

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 Gonzaga College, 24-21

This week: vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.), WCAC Capital Division semifinal at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Nov. 14

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Riverdale Baptist School, 42-6

This week: vs. Loudoun Sports Academy (Va.), Nov. 14

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Landon School (Md.). 32-14

This week: Off (next game - District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A playoffs, TBA)

5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-6

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Eastern, 42-21

This week: vs. No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15

6. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, 42-21

This week: vs. No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15

7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-5

Last week: Lost to Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 42-7

This week: at Paul VI Catholic (Va.), WCAC Metro Division semifinal, Nov. 14

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-4

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 6 Eastern, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-6

Last week: Defeated Ballou, 39-26

This week: at No. 5 Paul Laurence Dunbar, DCIAA Stars Division semifinal & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinal, Nov. 15

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated Sidwell Friends School, 50-6

This week: Off (next game - DCSAA Class A playoffs, TBA)

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

