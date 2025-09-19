Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025
Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 19
There are 107 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Bishop McNamara vs No. 20 St. Mary's Ryken and No. 10 Flowers vs No. 9 Wise.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 10 Flowers vs No. 9 Wise at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Allegany vs Mountain Ridge
Annandale vs Falls Church
Berkeley Springs vs Smithsburg
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Northwest
Bishop McNamara vs St. Mary's Ryken
Bishop O'Connell vs Washington
Blair vs Paint Branch
Blake vs Springbrook
Boonsboro vs Brunswick
Bowie vs Potomac
Brentsville District vs Fauquier
Briar Woods vs Herndon
Broadway vs Spotswood
Brooke Point vs Spotsylvania
Calvert vs Lackey
Catoctin vs Williamsport
Central vs Friendly
Centreville vs Mount Vernon
Chancellor vs Massaponax
Chantilly vs Fairfax
Chopticon vs Stone
Churchill vs Walter Johnson
Clarke County vs East Rockingham
Clarksburg vs Damascus
Clear Spring vs Everett
Colonial Beach vs Sussex Central
Colonial Forge vs Oakton
DeMatha vs Mt. Zion Prep Academy
Dominion vs Loudoun Valley
Douglass vs Surrattsville
Eastern View vs Liberty
Edison vs McLean
Einstein vs Northwood
Fairmont Heights vs Gwynn Park
Flowers vs Wise
Forest Park vs Gainesville
Fort Hill vs Southern
Francis Scott Key vs Manchester Valley
Frederick vs South Hagerstown
Freedom vs Mountain View
Freedom vs Riverside
Gar-Field vs Battlefield
Governor Thomas Johnson vs North Hagerstown
Grafton vs Hampshire
Great Mills vs Westlake
Guilford Park vs River Hill
Halifax vs James Buchanan
Handley vs Skyline
Harrisonburg vs Page County
Hayfield vs Madison
Hedgesville vs Martinsburg
Highland Springs vs South County
Huntingtown vs McDonough
Hylton vs Unity Reed
James Buchanan vs Halifax
Jefferson vs Manassas Park
Justice vs Wakefield
Kennedy vs Watkins Mill
Kettle Run vs Warren County
La Plata vs Leonardtown
Langley vs Yorktown
Landon vs Maret
Laurel vs Northwestern
Lewis vs Alexandria City
Lightridge vs Potomac Falls
Linganore vs Tuscarora
Louisa County vs Matoaca
Luray vs Rock Ridge
McCluer vs Stonewall Jackson
Meridian vs Millbrook
Middletown vs Oakdale
Moorefield vs Strasburg
Musselman vs Spring Mills
North Point vs Northern
North Stafford vs Woodbridge
Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Osbourn vs Potomac
Oxon Hill vs Suitland
Petersburg vs Tyler
Poolesville vs Wheaton
Quince Orchard vs Stone Bridge
Rappahannock vs Mathews
Riverbend vs Albemarle
Robinson vs West Springfield
Rockville vs Sherwood
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs St. Paul VI
Sherando vs Wood
South Lakes vs West Potomac
Southern Huntingdon County vs Glendale
St. James vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes
Tucker County vs Frankfort
Tuscarora vs Woodgrove
Urbana vs Walkersville
Washington-Liberty vs Westfield
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are eight Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday, highlighted by No. 15 Georgetown Prep vs Benedictine at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:
Benedictine vs Georgetown Prep
Bladensburg vs DuVal
Chester vs Dunbar
Crossland vs Largo
Eleanor Roosevelt vs Parkdale
Episcopal vs Flint Hill
Kapolei vs St. John's
Our Lady of Good Counsel vs St. Joseph's Prep
