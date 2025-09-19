High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19-20, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 19

CJ Vafiadis

Quince Orchard head football coach addresses his team after its victory.
Quince Orchard head football coach addresses his team after its victory. / Derek Toney

There are 107 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Bishop McNamara vs No. 20 St. Mary's Ryken and No. 10 Flowers vs No. 9 Wise.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 94 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area on Friday, highlighted by No. 10 Flowers vs No. 9 Wise at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Allegany vs Mountain Ridge

Annandale vs Falls Church

Berkeley Springs vs Smithsburg

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Northwest

Bishop McNamara vs St. Mary's Ryken

Bishop O'Connell vs Washington

Blair vs Paint Branch

Blake vs Springbrook

Boonsboro vs Brunswick

Bowie vs Potomac

Brentsville District vs Fauquier

Briar Woods vs Herndon

Broadway vs Spotswood

Brooke Point vs Spotsylvania

Calvert vs Lackey

Catoctin vs Williamsport

Central vs Friendly

Centreville vs Mount Vernon

Chancellor vs Massaponax

Chantilly vs Fairfax

Chopticon vs Stone

Churchill vs Walter Johnson

Clarke County vs East Rockingham

Clarksburg vs Damascus

Clear Spring vs Everett

Colonial Beach vs Sussex Central

Colonial Forge vs Oakton

Damascus vs Clarksburg

DeMatha vs Mt. Zion Prep Academy

Dominion vs Loudoun Valley

Douglass vs Surrattsville

Eastern View vs Liberty

Edison vs McLean

Einstein vs Northwood

Fairmont Heights vs Gwynn Park

Flowers vs Wise

Forest Park vs Gainesville

Fort Hill vs Southern

Francis Scott Key vs Manchester Valley

Frederick vs South Hagerstown

Freedom vs Mountain View

Freedom vs Riverside

Gar-Field vs Battlefield

Governor Thomas Johnson vs North Hagerstown

Grafton vs Hampshire

Great Mills vs Westlake

Guilford Park vs River Hill

Halifax vs James Buchanan

Handley vs Skyline

Harrisonburg vs Page County

Hayfield vs Madison

Hedgesville vs Martinsburg

Herndon vs Briar Woods

Highland Springs vs South County

Huntingtown vs McDonough

Hylton vs Unity Reed

James Buchanan vs Halifax

Jefferson vs Manassas Park

Justice vs Wakefield

Kennedy vs Watkins Mill

Kettle Run vs Warren County

La Plata vs Leonardtown

Langley vs Yorktown

Landon vs Maret

Laurel vs Northwestern

Lewis vs Alexandria City

Lightridge vs Potomac Falls

Linganore vs Tuscarora

Louisa County vs Matoaca

Luray vs Rock Ridge

Matoaca vs Louisa County

McCluer vs Stonewall Jackson

Meridian vs Millbrook

Middletown vs Oakdale

Moorefield vs Strasburg

Mount Vernon vs Centreville

Musselman vs Spring Mills

North Point vs Northern

North Stafford vs Woodbridge

Our Lady of Mount Carmel vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Osbourn vs Potomac

Oxon Hill vs Suitland

Petersburg vs Tyler

Poolesville vs Wheaton

Potomac Falls vs Lightridge

Quince Orchard vs Stone Bridge

Rappahannock vs Mathews

Riverbend vs Albemarle

Robinson vs West Springfield

Rock Ridge vs Luray

Rockville vs Sherwood

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs St. Paul VI

Sherando vs Wood

South Lakes vs West Potomac

Southern Huntingdon County vs Glendale

Spotsylvania vs Brooke Point

St. James vs St. Stephen's & St. Agnes

Strasburg vs Moorefield

Tucker County vs Frankfort

Tuscarora vs Woodgrove

Urbana vs Walkersville

Wakefield vs Justice

Warren County vs Kettle Run

Washington-Liberty vs Westfield

West Springfield vs Robinson

Woodbridge vs North Stafford

Woodgrove vs Tuscarora

Yorktown vs Langley

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are eight Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday, highlighted by No. 15 Georgetown Prep vs Benedictine at 1:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:

Benedictine vs Georgetown Prep

Bladensburg vs DuVal

Chester vs Dunbar

Crossland vs Largo

Eleanor Roosevelt vs Parkdale

Episcopal vs Flint Hill

Kapolei vs St. John's

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs St. Joseph's Prep

