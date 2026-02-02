Previewing All 16 Winter Olympics Sports With Sports Illustrated’s ‘Daily Rings’ Podcast

The Olympics are back, and with it comes SI’s acclaimed Daily Rings podcast to lead you through the Winter Games.

And to kick things off, SI editors Mitch Goldich and Dan Gartland are here to delve into all 16 Olympic sports across the 116 medal events. This one episode will get you fully up to speed with three-to-five-minute previews of every single sport.

From figure skating to ice hockey, and from Mikaela Shiffrin to Chloe Kim, the Daily Rings Winter Olympics preview has everything you need to know about the top athletes and events that everyone will be talking about this month.

For die-hard fans and casuals alike, this episode also gets into the differences between skeleton and luge, whether Jordan Stolz is the greatest speed skater of all time, news about a sweeping technique that is banned from Olympic curling, what makes Nordic combined controversial and so much more.

Throughout the Milan Cortina Olympics, Goldich and Gartland will also guide you through each day of the Winter Games, recap the top stories each night, preview the events you must watch and share fun facts about literally every sport with daily episodes.

You can find Sports Illustrated’s Daily Rings in Spotify and Apple Podcasts , or wherever you locate podcasts. Subscribe today so you don’t miss out on any of the action. Full episodes will also appear on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the first episode in full on YouTube.

