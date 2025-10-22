High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 21, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
The clash of Oregon titans between West Linn and Lake Oswego went to the Lions 38-16, with standout junior QB Sloan Baker having another big night with four touchdown passes and one rushing score.
The Lions continue to push Cherry Creek for the top spot in the Northwest Region, while the Lakers fell four spots to No. 7.
Dropping out this week is Rocky Mountain of Meridian, Idaho, after its loss to Timberline. Taking the Grizzlies’ place is Willamette of Eugene, Ore., which improved to 7-0 with a road win at previously unbeaten Dallas.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Eaglecrest (Centennial, Colo.) 42-0
This week: at Smoky Hill (Aurora, Colo.)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. No. 7 Lake Oswego 38-16
This week: vs. Tualatin (Ore.)
3. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (7-1)
Last week: Def. Lehi (Utah) 56-3
This week: TBD, Utah 6A playoffs
4. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Olympia (Wash.) 34-20
This week: at Spanaway Lake (Wash.)
5. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (10-0)
Last week: Def. Bear River (Garland, Utah) 69-10
This week: TBD, Utah 4A playoffs
6. Willamette (Eugene, Ore.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Dallas (Ore.) 42-27
This week: at North Salem (Ore.)
7. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (6-1)
Last week: Lost to No. 2 West Linn 38-16
This week: at Oregon City (Ore.)
8. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (7-0)
Last week: Def. Ferndale (Wash.) 38-7
This week: vs. Kamiak (Mukilteo, Wash.)
9. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (9-1)
Last week: Def. Weber (Pleasant View, Utah) 41-20
This week: vs. Bingham (Utah), Utah 6A playoffs, Oct. 31
10. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) (8-0)
Last week: Def. Fruita Monument (Colo.) 62-7
This week: at Rock Canyon (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Central Catholic (Portland, Ore.)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Herriman (West Herriman, Utah)
Mountain Ridge (Herriman, Utah)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ralston Valley (Arvada, Colo.)
Skyridge (Lehi, Utah)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)