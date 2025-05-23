Jason Ronquillo abruptly leaves Yelm football after building it into championship program
In a stunning move 10 days before the start of spring football, longtime Yelm High School coach Jason Ronquillo resigned his position Friday.
Reached for comment Friday morning, Ronquillo declined to elaborate on a reason and what his future plans are.
Yelm athletic director Rob Hill also declined comment on Ronquillo's departure, only saying the team, including assistant coaches, would meet next week to determine the program's immediate plans heading into the summer, including whether an interim coach would be appointed or not.
It is certainly a blow to one of the top programs in the state - one that Ronquillo was responsible for transforming from middling status to a championship contender after he was hired in 2013 from Hoquiam.
The Tornados captured the WIAA Class 3A title over Eastside Catholic in 2022. then returned to Gridiron Classic a year later to defend their crown, losing to Bellevue at Husky Stadium.
Yelm joined the 4A SPSL last fall, going 7-3 and losing to Richland in the Week 10 state play-in round.
