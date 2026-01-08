Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 22 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 9, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 7 Gonzaga Prep faces University, No. 13 Mt. Spokane takes on Ridgeline, and No. 23 Colfax battles Liberty.
Lake Roosevelt vs. Tulalip Heritage — 5:00 p.m.
Reardan vs. Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.
Okanogan vs. Colville — 5:45 p.m.
Lind-Ritzville vs. Liberty — 6:00 p.m.
Deer Park vs. East Valley — 7:00 p.m.
University vs. Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Granger vs. Warden — 7:00 p.m.
Ridgeline vs. Mt. Spokane — 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley vs. Shadle Park — 7:00 p.m.
Toppenish vs. Ephrata — 7:00 p.m.
East Valley vs. Othello — 7:00 p.m.
Clarkston vs. North Central — 7:00 p.m.
Lewis & Clark vs. Mead — 7:00 p.m.
Moses Lake vs. Eastmont — 7:00 p.m.
Pullman vs. West Valley — 7:00 p.m.
Royal vs. College Place — 7:15 p.m.
Connell vs. Kiona-Benton — 7:15 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs. Jenkins — 7:30 p.m.
Omak vs. Tonasket — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Colfax — 7:30 p.m.
Davenport vs. Newport — 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs. Brewster — 7:30 p.m.
