High School

Spokane Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026

Get Spokane area schedules and scores as the 2026 Washington high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 9

Brady Twombly

Mead Panthers vs Mt. Spokane Wildcats - Dec 12, 2025
Mead Panthers vs Mt. Spokane Wildcats - Dec 12, 2025 / Brandon Campea

There are 22 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 9, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Spokane Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Spokane High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 7 Gonzaga Prep faces University, No. 13 Mt. Spokane takes on Ridgeline, and No. 23 Colfax battles Liberty. 

Lake Roosevelt vs. Tulalip Heritage — 5:00 p.m.

Reardan vs. Medical Lake — 5:45 p.m.

Okanogan vs. Colville — 5:45 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville vs. Liberty — 6:00 p.m.

Deer Park vs. East Valley — 7:00 p.m.

University vs. Gonzaga Prep — 7:00 p.m.

Granger vs. Warden — 7:00 p.m.

Ridgeline vs. Mt. Spokane — 7:00 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Shadle Park — 7:00 p.m.

Toppenish vs. Ephrata — 7:00 p.m.

East Valley vs. Othello — 7:00 p.m.

Clarkston vs. North Central — 7:00 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs. Mead — 7:00 p.m.

Moses Lake vs. Eastmont — 7:00 p.m.

Pullman vs. West Valley — 7:00 p.m.

Royal vs. College Place — 7:15 p.m.

Connell vs. Kiona-Benton — 7:15 p.m.

Kettle Falls vs. Jenkins — 7:30 p.m.

Omak vs. Tonasket — 7:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Colfax — 7:30 p.m.

Davenport vs. Newport — 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Bell vs. Brewster — 7:30 p.m.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Boys Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Washington