Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 6-8, 2025
There are 23 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Spokane Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features Issaquah at No. 5 Moses Lake.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, November 6, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Thursday, November 6.
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, November 7, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, November 7.
King's Way Christian at Royal - 6:00 PM
Tonasket at Cle Elum-Roslyn - 6:00 PM
Deer Park at Ferris - 6:00 PM
Medical Lake at Manson - 6:00 PM
Madison at Coeur d'Alene - 6:00 PM
Omak at Colville - 7:00 PM
Reardan at Asotin - 7:00 PM
Columbia at Brewster - 7:00 PM
Colfax at Freeman - 7:00 PM
Warden at Okanogan - 7:00 PM
White Swan at Wahluke - 7:00 PM
Spokane High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, November 8, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Saturday, November 8.
Lincoln County at Red Lodge/Roberts Co-op - 12:00 PM
East Valley at Orting - 12:00 PM
Pullman at Archbishop Murphy - 1:00 PM
Issaquah at Moses Lake - 1:00 PM
Ephrata at Steilacoom - 2:00 PM
Connell at Seton Catholic - 2:00 PM
Renton at Othello - 2:00 PM
Mead at Eastlake - 2:00 PM
Rogers at East Valley - 2:00 PM
Lind-Ritzville at Northwest Christian School - 6:30 PM
