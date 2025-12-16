Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 16, 2025
Defending Class 3A boys basketball champion Rainier Beach got an infusion of talent with 6-foot-7 forward Tyran Stokes, the nation’s top-rated recruit according to 247Sports, and freshman guard JJ Crawford that makes the Vikings the easy choice as the No. 1 team in the initial High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.
1. Rainier Beach (3-0)
The Vikings beat O’Dea 78-67 in an early season Metro League showdown to enter the national Top 25 this week.
2. Richland (4-0)
The Bombers traveled to Utah and took down a pair of 6A contenders in Corner Canyon and American Fork at the Ingersoll Classic.
3. Eastside Catholic (3-0)
The Crusaders and 6-10 senior Yabi Aklog have won all three games by 19 or more points.
4. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-0)
The Abes have cruised to four wins in the 3A Puget Sound League.
5. Auburn (6-0)
The Trojans won 77-73 at Kennedy Catholic on Saturday to improve to 4-0 in league play.
6. O’Dea (3-1)
The Irish will look to bounce back from their first loss to Rainier Beach with a nonleague showdown with Mount Spokane on Friday.
7. West Valley (Yakima) (5-0)
The Rams opened Big Nine play with a pair of impressive home wins over Eastmont and Davis.
8. Bremerton (4-0)
Led by 4-star junior guard Jalen Davis, the Knights have cruised through their early season slate.
9. Gonzaga Prep (4-1)
The Bullpups dropped a road game at up-and-coming Central Valley on Friday and will face Mount Spokane in another Spokane showdown on Tuesday.
10. Mount Spokane (4-1)
The Wildcats lost to rival Mead 57-55 on Friday and now get another big crosstown rivalry matchup with G-Prep on Tuesday.
11. Mount Si (2-1)
The Wildcats bounced back from an opening loss to Woodinville to handle their next two opponents.
12. Glacier Peak (3-0)
Upcoming home games against Lake Stevens and Mount Spokane will provide early tests for the Grizzlies.
13. R.A. Long (5-0)
The Lumberjacks put up 105 points against Hockinson — their most points in a game since scoring 97 against Fort Vancouver in January 2023.
14. Edmonds-Woodway (4-0)
The Warriors opened 2A/3A Wesco South play with a 64-37 win over Lynnwood.
15. Lake Washington (5-0)
The Kangaroos faced two early tests in KingCo 4A play but have since breezed to victories by 33, 32 and 22 points.
16. Emerald Ridge (4-1)
The Jaguars have won four straight since a season-opening loss at O’Dea.
17. Seattle Prep (4-1)
The Panthers’ only loss was to Eastside Catholic; next up is a road test at Rainier Beach.
18. Bellarmine Prep (3-2)
The Lions dropped two in Spokane on opening weekend but have since cruised to three wins in 3A PSL Narrows play.
19. Puyallup (3-1)
The Vikings bounced back from a loss at Emerald Ridge by trouncing crosstown rival Rogers 75-49.
20. Chiawana (4-0)
The Riverhawks won their first two Mid-Columbia Conference games by 28 and 30 points.
21. Selah (3-0)
The Vikings passed an early CWAC test by edging East Valley (Yakima) 87-84.
22. Lynden (3-1)
The Lions have won three straight since opening the season with a three-point loss to Meadowdale.
23. Zillah (3-0)
The Leopards, led by the school’s career scoring leader in senior Dekker Van De Graaf, opened SCAC 1A play by routing Wahluke 89-55.
24. Liberty (Issaquah) (6-1)
The Patriots lost their league opener to Bellevue but have since bounced back with wins over Renton and Bothell.
25. Colfax (6-0)
Among the 2B Bulldogs’ victories this year is a one-point win at 3A Central Valley and a pair of 1A teams, Riverside and Lakeside.
Under Consideration
Bellevue
Burlington-Edison
Central Valley
Kentridge
Kentwood
Lynden Christian
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Pullman
Skyview
Renton
Woodinville