Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Dec. 16, 2025

Rainier Beach, ranked No. 25 in the nation, opens the year atop the statewide rankings

JJ Crawford (left) and Tyran Stokes get to know each other as Rainier Beach teammates this season.
JJ Crawford (left) and Tyran Stokes get to know each other as Rainier Beach teammates this season. / Heysuavphotography/IG

Defending Class 3A boys basketball champion Rainier Beach got an infusion of talent with 6-foot-7 forward Tyran Stokes, the nation’s top-rated recruit according to 247Sports, and freshman guard JJ Crawford that makes the Vikings the easy choice as the No. 1 team in the initial High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings.

1. Rainier Beach (3-0)

The Vikings beat O’Dea 78-67 in an early season Metro League showdown to enter the national Top 25 this week.

2. Richland (4-0)

The Bombers traveled to Utah and took down a pair of 6A contenders in Corner Canyon and American Fork at the Ingersoll Classic.

3. Eastside Catholic (3-0)

The Crusaders and 6-10 senior Yabi Aklog have won all three games by 19 or more points.

4. Lincoln (Tacoma) (4-0)

The Abes have cruised to four wins in the 3A Puget Sound League.

5. Auburn (6-0)

The Trojans won 77-73 at Kennedy Catholic on Saturday to improve to 4-0 in league play.

6. O’Dea (3-1)

The Irish will look to bounce back from their first loss to Rainier Beach with a nonleague showdown with Mount Spokane on Friday.

7. West Valley (Yakima) (5-0)

The Rams opened Big Nine play with a pair of impressive home wins over Eastmont and Davis.

8. Bremerton (4-0)

Led by 4-star junior guard Jalen Davis, the Knights have cruised through their early season slate.

9. Gonzaga Prep (4-1)

The Bullpups dropped a road game at up-and-coming Central Valley on Friday and will face Mount Spokane in another Spokane showdown on Tuesday.

10. Mount Spokane (4-1)

The Wildcats lost to rival Mead 57-55 on Friday and now get another big crosstown rivalry matchup with G-Prep on Tuesday.

11. Mount Si (2-1)

The Wildcats bounced back from an opening loss to Woodinville to handle their next two opponents.

12. Glacier Peak (3-0)

Upcoming home games against Lake Stevens and Mount Spokane will provide early tests for the Grizzlies.

13. R.A. Long (5-0)

The Lumberjacks put up 105 points against Hockinson — their most points in a game since scoring 97 against Fort Vancouver in January 2023.

14. Edmonds-Woodway (4-0)

The Warriors opened 2A/3A Wesco South play with a 64-37 win over Lynnwood.

15. Lake Washington (5-0)

The Kangaroos faced two early tests in KingCo 4A play but have since breezed to victories by 33, 32 and 22 points.

16. Emerald Ridge (4-1)

The Jaguars have won four straight since a season-opening loss at O’Dea.

17. Seattle Prep (4-1)

The Panthers’ only loss was to Eastside Catholic; next up is a road test at Rainier Beach.

18. Bellarmine Prep (3-2)

The Lions dropped two in Spokane on opening weekend but have since cruised to three wins in 3A PSL Narrows play.

19. Puyallup (3-1)

The Vikings bounced back from a loss at Emerald Ridge by trouncing crosstown rival Rogers 75-49.

20. Chiawana (4-0)

The Riverhawks won their first two Mid-Columbia Conference games by 28 and 30 points.

21. Selah (3-0)

The Vikings passed an early CWAC test by edging East Valley (Yakima) 87-84.

22. Lynden (3-1)

The Lions have won three straight since opening the season with a three-point loss to  Meadowdale.

23. Zillah (3-0)

The Leopards, led by the school’s career scoring leader in senior Dekker Van De Graaf, opened SCAC 1A play by routing Wahluke 89-55.

24. Liberty (Issaquah) (6-1)

The Patriots lost their league opener to Bellevue but have since bounced back with wins over Renton and Bothell.

25. Colfax (6-0)

Among the 2B Bulldogs’ victories this year is a one-point win at 3A Central Valley and a pair of 1A teams, Riverside and Lakeside.

Under Consideration

Bellevue

Burlington-Edison

Central Valley

Kentridge

Kentwood

Lynden Christian

Mercer Island

Monroe

Prairie

Pullman

Skyview

Renton

Woodinville

