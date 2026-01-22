Top 25 Washington High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - January 21, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Washington High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Washington boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from High School On SI, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Prep Hoops.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Richland and Rainer Beach were the top two teams competing for the top spot this week, with Richland ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps and Prep Hoops, and Rainer Beach ranked No. 1 by High School On SI and On3/Rivals.
Here is a look at the latest Washington Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of January 21:
Top 25 Washington High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - January 21, 2026
1. Richland - Average Rank: 1.75
Richland earns the top composite spot after finishing first in two national-facing rankings and appearing in all four sources.
2. Rainier Beach - Average Rank: 3.0
Rainier Beach was ranked No. 1 twice and never outside the top eight, giving it one of the strongest overall profiles in the state.
3. Glacier Peak - Average Rank: 4.5
A model of consistency, Glacier Peak finished in the top seven in every source and cracked the top three twice.
4. Auburn - Average Rank: 5.5
Auburn landed in the top 10 across all four rankings, including three top-five appearances.
5. Lake Washington - Average Rank: 7.25
Lake Washington showed strong statewide respect, highlighted by a No. 3 ranking from MaxPreps.
6. Bellevue - Average Rank: 7.33
Bellevue appeared in three sources and never ranked lower than ninth, giving it a strong composite despite missing one list.
7. Chiawana - Average Rank: 8.0
Chiawana placed in the top 10 in three of four rankings, including a No. 3 spot from Prep Hoops.
8. Edmonds-Woodway - Average Rank: 9.33
A high individual peak at No. 2 helped Edmonds-Woodway win a tiebreaker for this position.
9. Emerald Ridge - Average Rank: 9.33
Emerald Ridge tied Edmonds-Woodway in average rank but was edged by a slightly lower top ranking.
10. O’Dea - Average Rank: 9.67
O’Dea benefited from a top-five ranking on On3/Rivals and consistent placement across three sources.
11. Bremerton - Average Rank: 10.0
Bremerton was ranked in three sources and placed as high as No. 8, earning a solid composite slot.
12. West Valley - Average Rank: 11.25
West Valley showed steady mid-tier placement across all four rankings.
13. Bonney Lake - Average Rank: 12.33
Bonney Lake won a tiebreaker thanks to a strong No. 4 ranking from Prep Hoops.
14. R.A. Long - Average Rank: 12.33
R.A. Long matched Bonney Lake’s average rank but lacked a comparable high-end ranking.
15. Northwest Christian School - Average Rank: 13.5
Northwest Christian School appeared in two sources and placed inside the top 16 in both.
16. Eastside Catholic - Average Rank: 13.67
Eastside Catholic showed balanced support across three rankings, including a top-10 nod.
17. Colfax - Average Rank: 14.33
Colfax edged Mount Si in the tiebreaker thanks to a top-10 ranking from MaxPreps.
18. Mount Si - Average Rank: 14.33
Mount Si appeared in three sources and remained competitive throughout the mid-teens.
19. Lynden Christian - Average Rank: 14.75
Lynden Christian was ranked in all four sources, giving it one of the broadest consensus profiles.
20. Zillah - Average Rank: 16.0
Zillah landed in every ranking, with its strongest showing coming from MaxPreps.
21. Gonzaga Prep - Average Rank: 16.33
Gonzaga Prep earned recognition in three sources, including a top-12 ranking from On3/Rivals.
22. Kentridge - Average Rank: 17.75
Kentridge won a tiebreaker over Bellarmine Prep thanks to a higher individual ranking.
23. Bellarmine Prep - Average Rank: 17.75
Bellarmine Prep matched Kentridge’s average rank and appeared in all four rankings.
24. Liberty - Average Rank: 20.0
Liberty appeared in two sources and earned the edge over other teams with similar averages due to multiple listings.
25. Almira Coulee Hartline - Average Rank: 20.0
Almira Coulee Hartline appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.