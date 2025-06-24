Seattle Sportscaster Reported on Thunder's NBA Finals Win in Saltiest Way Possible
The Oklahoma City Thunder were able to outlast the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night to capture the franchise's first championship since relocating from Seattle, where they played as the SuperSonics. They are currently out on the OKC streets celebrating with jubilant fans. No such celebrations are taking place in the organization's previous home of Seattle, where it's just another Tuesday.
In fact, Seattle residents who didn't stick around for the last 15 seconds of the Fox 13's Sunday night telecast might not even know which team lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy.
"Finally tonight, the Indiana Pacers lose Game 7 of the NBA Finals," sportscaster Aaron Levine informed the audience. "Big game for the Sounders tomorrow. We will see you at Lumen Field."
You know what? Perfectly understandable. Salty, but deservedly so.
Local news is supposed to serve a hyperlocal audience and none of them want to hear about the Thunder. Unfortunately for them, with that roster construction and mountain of draft picks, they may have plug their ears and cover their eyes for years to come.