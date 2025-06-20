Veteran leader Rex Norris given nod as new football coach at Yelm High School
PARKLAND, Wash. - Rex Norris has only been on the job with Yelm High School football for a few days, but something inspiring struck him about the program that is only 30 months removed from its only WIAA championship.
"It reminds me of what (perennial state contender) Kentwood was like in the late-1990s, early-2000s," said Norris after watching his squad scrimmage Graham-Kapowsin at the PLU 11-on-11 Passing Tournament.
Norris, 59, was hired Tuesday as the program's new boss, replacing Jason Ronquillo, who resigned for personal reasons just days before the beginning of spring camp, and is now the defensive coordinator at Gilbert High School in Arizona.
And with 11 seasons under his belt as Kentwood's coach (2004-15), and leading Eatonville the past two seasons (2023-24), Norris brings a wealth of credibility, especially as a defensive mastermind - and an aura of stability.
In fact, after he resigned from Eatonville, Norris - who also pulled his name from consideration for the Puyallup job this spring - was set to not coach at all for the first time in nearly three decades.
"I was just going to go around watching football, and maybe help some teams out," Norris said.
But then Ronquillo resigned May 23, and the Yelm administration was left in scramble mode to find a new leader - and was fortunate Norris had interest.
"We moved out here on 10 acres (near Graham), and this is about 25 minutes from us," said Norris, who also landed a physical-education teaching position at Yelm as well. "it was a strong enough (situation) for my wife and I to decide to jump back in it and be a part of it."
It will be interesting to see how Norris blends some of his old-school principles with what is a pretty young and energetic coaching staff - and a roster of talented skill-position returners.
"I don't run into this (position) - I walk into it," Norris said. "And I have a lot of confidence with what the (assistant) coaches have done. So, I look at what we can improve on versus what to change."
After serving as the defensive coordinator under Tom Ingles for Kentwood's back-to-back Class 4A championship run, he left to coach in Texas before returning to replace Ingles in 2004.
During his tenure, Norris posted an 87-30 mark, leading the Conquerors to the state playoffs five times.
Norris resigned in 2015 to take a full-time position with Serevi/Atavus Rugby, touring NFL camps and some of the best FBS college programs in the country as one of the premier instructors for rugby-style tackling.
He has also been an assistant coach at Tahoma, Eatonville and Kentwood before being hired as Eatonville's coach in 2023, replacing Gavin Kralik. He led the Cruisers to the Class 1A playoffs in his first season, losing to eventual champion Royal.
---