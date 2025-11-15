Washington High School Football Playoff Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - November 15, 2025
There are 29 games scheduled on Saturday, November 15, including 13 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight features No. 7 Kamiakin at No. 6 Lake Stevens.
Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, November 14, 2025
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, Saturday promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football playoffs begin.
All Washington High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - November 15, 2025
There are seven games scheduled in the 4A Class on Saturday, November 15.
3A Football Schedule - November 15, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 3A Class on Saturday, November 15.
2A Football Schedule - November 15, 2025
There are five games scheduled in the 2A Class on Saturday, November 15.
1A Football Schedule - November 15, 2025
There are four games scheduled in the 1A Class on Saturday, November 15.
2B Football Schedule - November 15, 2025
There are three games scheduled in the 2B Class on Saturday, November 15.
1B Football Schedule - November 14, 2025
There are six games scheduled in the 1B Class on Saturday, November 14.
