WIAA reclassification shuffling gives football programs a view of new scenery
Whether it is a move up or down, change can be a challenge.
In 2024-25, the start of the WIAA's new four-year reclassification cycle, nearly 50 Washington high schools changed classifications from where they were just a year ago.
How is the transition going?
One athletic administrator likes to think he can echo a collective sentiment from his own experience.
"The (4A SPSL) folks have made it very easy for us, especially with some of the ins and outs of their SOPs (standard operating procedures)," Yelm High School athletic director Rob Hill said. "I have never been through a change like this, but it has been pretty seamless."
SBLive WA spoke to a couple of football coaches - one whose team is in a lower classification this fall, and another whose team is in a higher classification - who shared some thoughts of preparing for a new level of play:
---
GOING UP
Enumclaw High School football coach Mark Gunderson and Auburn High School counterpart Aaron Chantler have sons who play in the same youth league, and have shared similar stories about joining a new classification (Enumclaw went from 2A to 3A; Auburn from 3A to 4A).
So, Gunderson figured he'd do a 2-for-1 scouting report for himself and Chanler when he attended the jamboree of his first-week opponent - Decatur - taking on Stadium, which joined Auburn in the 4A NPSL.
Decatur? Good. Stadium? Might be better.
"We just don't have any insight on our new opponents," Gunderson said. "We are almost preparing blindly."
Gunderson said he appreciated the teams in his old 2A SPSL that pushed the Hornets over the past few years, including Fife, Franklin Pierce, Orting, Steilacoom and Washington. Enumclaw went to the Class 2A semifinals in each of the past two seasons.
Now, he is in Class 3A with the likes of Bellevue, Eastside Catholic, Kennewick and O'Dea.
"We've been in 4A before. We've been in 3A," Gunderson said. "And in this classification, we ... will be playing a team like Decatur in the playoffs. And if we want to keep playing deep in the postseason, we have to win those games. Here, mistakes are a little more magnified."
By the way, Enumclaw lost to Decatur last Friday, 14-7, to open 3A NPSL play.
---
GOING DOWN
While all-time winningest La Salle High School football coach Cody Lamb is thankful for the opportunity to play some of the best teams in Class 1A in the SCAC, including Connell, Royal and Zillah, he also knows his team was constantly outnumbered.
"We played Zillah last year," Lamb said, "and they had more coaches than we had players."
In this reclassification cycle, the Lightning are in Class 2B, playing in the EWAC against rivals of yesteryear - Highland, Cle Elum/Roslyn, Granger, Goldendale and River View.
"In some ways, we are returning to the old SCAC," Lamb said.
With 25 players, including eight impact seniors, La Salle is already viewed as a program capable of doing significant damage in the Class 2B ranks. One notable west-side coach in the classification said it would not surprise him if the Lightning were a final-four participant, especially with dual-threat quarterback Johan Valladares leading the way.
"Football-wise, I am excited," Lamb said. "The EWAC had four teams in the state playoffs last year ... and we have a special group of seniors.
"We are playing a lot of different teams. We play White Swan twice, and our kids have never played them. They've never played a Columbia-Burbank. They've always wanted to play a Cle Elum ... so it will be cool for them to see different parts of the state."
---