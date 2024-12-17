Final Top 25 West Virginia High School Football Rankings (12/16/2024)
The 2024 West Virginia high school football season is now in the books and now teams prepare for the off-season.
With the WVSSAC playoffs now no longer in question, we continue releasing our final weekly rankings throughout the East Coast as teams now enter the off-season.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State finishes with powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport, Huntington and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, as the WVSSAC state championships come to a close, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (13-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the eleven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 123 points for the season. Martinsburg finished by winning the AAAA state title with a 24-17 win over Spring Mills. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (11-2)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well all season long and the biggest game of the year lived up to the hype. Spring Mills only two losses both came to to Martinsburg. The WVSSAC was forced to give the four wins back due to a judge ruling in favor of Spring Mills regarding an ineligible player before the postseason began. Spring Mills lost in the AAAA title game to Martinsburg.
3. Bridgeport (13-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings continues to be Bridgeport, with the Indians cruising to a 49-7 rout of Herbert Hoover last week for the AAA state championship. Bridgeport solidifiers themselves at this spot with the impressive win.
4. Huntington (11-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, it has been pure domination by Huntington this fall.
5. Fairmont Senior (11-1)
The Polar Bears had their first loss of the season against Bridgeport a few weeks ago, falling 56-28. Fairmont Senior opened the playoffs with a couple big victories.
6. Hurricane (9-4)
The Redskins' season ended in the semifinal round when they fell to the AAAA state runnerup Spring Mills, 49-7.
7. Wahama (14-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons and finished the season with a standout performance in the AA state championship game with a 29-22 win over Cameron.
8. Herbert Hoover (13-1)
Herbert Hoover ran into a buzzsaw in Bridgeport for the Class AAA state championship when they got soundly defeated, 49-7.
9. Princeton (12-1)
Chance Barker looked great under center for Princeton, throwing for well over 2,500 yards and 35-plus touchdowns. Princeton's season ended in the semifinals with a loss to Herbert Hoover.
10. Frankfort (14-0)
Over the course of the first thirteen games, the Falcons were averaging well over 40 points per game offensively. Frankfort dominated Roane County in the A state championship game with a 49-14 rout.
11. Morgantown (8-4)
Morgantown's season came to an end in a narrow loss to Spring Mills, 14-7. We moved this team up after a loss because a close decision to the No. 2 is deserving of such.
12. Roane County (13-1)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County made their way up the ranks as the season went on. Roane County finish as the Class A runnerups after a 49-14 loss to Frankfort.
13. Spring Valley (8-4)
The Timberwolves' season ended with 29-6 loss to Fairmont Senior last week.
14. Wheeling Park (8-4)
Wheeling Park's four-game winning streak ended last week with a 51-39 loss to Huntington. The Patriots' season is now officially over.
15. Independence (8-4)
The Patriots only four losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton, Roane County and Oak Hill, respectively. Independence ended up losing in the state semifinal round to Roane County, 42-7.
16. Jefferson (8-4)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 57-21 decision to Hurricane. The Cougars' seven-game winning streak ended with a playoff loss, thus ending their season.
17. Nitro (10-2)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, 22-plus touchdowns and just a handful of interceptions. Nitro's season ended last week in a loss to Bridgeport.
18. Oak Hill (10-2)
The Red Devils made their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a few weeks ago. They followed it up with an impressive win over Woddrow Wilson not too long afterwards, but Oak Hill's season ended with a loss to Hoover last week.
19. Tucker County (12-1)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for over 1,400 yards and scored 24-plus touchdowns. Tucker County fell to Wahama in the semifinal round.
20. Cameron (12-2)
Cameron made a run to the Class AA state championship after defeating Tug Valley, 36-0, in the semifinal round. The Dragons lost narrowly, 29-22, to Wahama in the title game.
21. Parkersburg South (6-6)
The Patriots' season came to an end when they fell to top-ranked Martinsburg last week.
22. Williamstown (10-3)
The Yellowjackets saw their season come to an end in the semifinal round to the eventual Class A state champions, Frankfort, 49-7.
23. George Washington (7-4)
The Patriots came very close to upending Hurricane last week in the playoffs, falling 14-13.
24. Scott (9-3)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Independence, the Skyhawks had won eight straight games until falling ro Roane County last week.
25. Woodrow Wilson (6-5)
Woodrow Wilson's season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Morgantown in the playoffs.
