Hard fouls draw felony charges for high school basketball player
According to a report by the MetroNews' reporter Aaron Parker, a former West Virginia high school boys basketball player is being brought up on charges for hard fouls stemming from the 2024-2025 season.
The former high school hooper is Gage Ketterman, 18, of Bowden, West Virginia, who is being brought up on three charges for allegedly breaking the nose of an opponent during an on-court incident, per Parker's report.
Per the report, the incident took place on February 26th, when Harman faced Union in a regular season match-up. The mother of the then the 17-year old victim contacted authorities regarding the hard fouls.
The mother provided game footage to the state police and filed a criminal complaint to authorities stating she believed the acts were intentional. Ketterman allegedly elbowed the victim to the nose area, causing a broken nose and bleeding for several hours afterwards.
Parker's report also adds that it wasn't just one time that Ketterman elbowed the aforementioned player, but three separate occasions were identified via the footage. Ketterman has since been released on bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on May 22.
Union defeated Harman, 72-31, back on February 26 and the Tigers finished the season with a record of 11-11 while the Panthers ended the 2024-2025 at 4-10.
