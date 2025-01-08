Martinsburg's Koi Fagan Voted High School On SI’s 2024 West Virginia Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Martinsburg's Koi Fagan has been voted High School On SI’s West Virginia Player of the Year. Fagan won the voting with 53.16 percent of the 1,328 votes casted.
Koi Fagan, QB, Martinsburg
Fagan made the strongest case of being the top player on this list with the kind of numbers he's provided this season for the Bulldogs and leading them to the AAAA state title. Quarterbacking the state's top team, Fagan finished with 2,113 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, Fagan has rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
