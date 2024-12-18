Vote: Who was the 2024 West Virginia Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the East Coast and to the great state of West Virginia and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 West Virginia Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of seven worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
Here are the nominations:
Koi Fagan, QB, Martinsburg
Fagan made the strongest case of being the top player on this list with the kind of numbers he's provided this season for the Bulldogs and leading them to the AAAA state title. Quarterbacking the state's top team, Fagan finished with 2,113 yards and 30 touchdowns. On the ground, Fagan has rushed for 1,382 yards and scored 25 touchdowns.
Noah Vellathambi, QB, Hurricane
The 6-foot, 205-pound senior quarterback was arguably one of the most impressive player in the state when it comes to offensively and even chipping in on the defensive side. Vellathambi this season under center for the Redskins was superb as a dual-threat has completed 179-of-295 passes for 3,013 yards and 36 touchdowns. On the ground, Vellathambi rushed for 972 yards on 128 carries and finding the endzone 17 times.
Max Anderson, QB, Spring Mills
Spring Mills finished as the state's second best team behind the play of quarterback Max Anderson. Ending the season with a 13-2 record and as the AAAA runnerups, Anderson finished the 2024 season accounting for well over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 25-plus touchdowns. When it comes to difference makers at the position, Anderson is among the best in West Virginia at quarterback.
Connor Lambert, RB/DB, Wahama
Whether it's running the ball, catching passes or making plays at defensive back, Lambert certainly proved himself statistically as one of the top players in the state. Performing at a high level on a weekly basis on the way to a Class A state championship. Lambert on the ground rushed for 2,217 yards on a mere 134 carries, making for an average of an eye-popping 16.5 yards per carry. In the passing game, Lambert has 310 yards and six touchdowns, making him a threat to run or catch it on offense. Defensively in the secondary, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound dynamo has racked up 51 tackles and picked off six passes.
Josh Moody, QB, Nitro
Starting off the list is the Nitro quarterback, who currently leads the state in passing yardage and also is also among the leaders when it comes to touchdown passes as well. Moody through 10 games has completed 241-of-345 passes (70 percent) for 3,846 yards and 40 touchdowns. When it comes to good quarterback play, Moody has been among the state's leaders in yards and touchdowns.
Chance Barker, QB, Princeton
This season for Princeton, Barker finished completing 144-of-212 passes for 2,732 yards and 36 touchdowns to just a mere three interceptions. The signal caller helped lead the Tigers to a stellar campaign, with Princeton finishing 12-1 record.
Kaiden Sims, RB/LB, Meadow Bridge
We just couldn't ignore the impressive rushing totals that Sims has put together this season, including against some of the state's better teams. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound tailback has consistently been churning out over 200 yards on the ground this season, with the running back averaging 242 per game. On the season, Sims has carried the rock 241 times for 2,422 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns. On defense at linebacker, Sims made 79 tackles and picked off a pass.
