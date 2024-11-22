High School

Predicting the winners of the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs first round

High School On SI is going on the record to make our predictions on the WVSSAC playoffs

Andy Villamarzo

The West Virginia high school playoffs begin tonight with a full slate of games on the table.

Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their first round matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the second round of the WVSSAC postseason.  

Class AAAA

First-round matchups

(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Martinsburg

(9) Parkersburg South vs. (8) Washington

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Parkersburg South

(4) Wheeling Park vs. (13) Musselman

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Wheeling Park

(5) Huntington vs. (12) University

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Huntington

(2) Spring Mills vs. (15) Hedgesville

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Spring Mills

(7) Morgantown vs. (10) Woodrow Wilson

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Morgantown

(3) Jefferson vs. (14) Cabell Midland

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Jefferson

(6) Hurricane vs. (11) George Washington

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Hurricane

Class AAA

First-round matchups

(1) Princeton vs. (16) Hampshire

4:00 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Princeton

(8) North Marion vs. (9) Ripley

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: North Marion

(4) Hoover vs. (13) Elkins

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Hoover

(5) Oak Hill vs. (12) Lewis County

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Oak Hill

(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (15) Point Pleasant

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Fairmont Senior

(7) Spring Valley vs. (10) East Fairmont

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Spring Valley

(3) Bridgeport vs. (14) Byrd

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Bridgeport

(6) Nitro vs. (11) Shady Spring

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Nitro

Class AA

First-round matchups

(1) Frankfort vs. (16) Westside

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Frankfort

(9) Bluefield vs. (8) South Harrison

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Bluefield

(4) Williamstown vs. (13) Moorefield

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Williamstown

(5) Wheeling Central Catholic vs. (12) Nicholas County

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Wheeling Central Catholic

(2) Roane County vs. (15) Chapmanville Regional

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Roane County

(7) Wayne vs. (10) Scott

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Scott

(3) Independence vs. (14) James Monroe

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Independence

(6) Philip Barbour vs. (11) Clay County

4:00 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Phillip Barbour

Class A

First-round matchups

(1) Tug Valley vs. (16) Tolsia

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Tug Valley

(8) Petersburg vs. (9) River View

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Petersburg

(4) Cameron vs. (13) Valley

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Cameron

(5) Doddridge County vs. (12) Wirt County

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Doddridge County

(2) Tucker County vs. (15) East Hardy

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Tucker County

(7) Pendleton County vs. (10) Meadow Bridge

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Pendleton County

(3) Wahama vs. (14) Madonna

1:30 p.m. Saturday

PREDICTION: Wahama

(6) Sherman vs. (11) Tyler

7:00 p.m. Friday

PREDICTION: Sherman

