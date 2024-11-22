Predicting the winners of the 2024 West Virginia high school football playoffs first round
The West Virginia high school playoffs begin tonight with a full slate of games on the table.
Check out who High School On SI predicts will win their first round matchups on Friday, and who will secure a spot in the second round of the WVSSAC postseason.
>>>WVSSAC 2024 PLAYOFF BRACKETS<<<
Class AAAA
First-round matchups
(1) Martinsburg vs. (16) Parkersburg
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Martinsburg
(9) Parkersburg South vs. (8) Washington
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Parkersburg South
(4) Wheeling Park vs. (13) Musselman
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Wheeling Park
(5) Huntington vs. (12) University
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Huntington
(2) Spring Mills vs. (15) Hedgesville
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Spring Mills
(7) Morgantown vs. (10) Woodrow Wilson
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Morgantown
(3) Jefferson vs. (14) Cabell Midland
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Jefferson
(6) Hurricane vs. (11) George Washington
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Hurricane
2024 WVSSAC Class AAAA high school football bracket
Class AAA
First-round matchups
(1) Princeton vs. (16) Hampshire
4:00 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Princeton
(8) North Marion vs. (9) Ripley
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: North Marion
(4) Hoover vs. (13) Elkins
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Hoover
(5) Oak Hill vs. (12) Lewis County
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Oak Hill
(2) Fairmont Senior vs. (15) Point Pleasant
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Fairmont Senior
(7) Spring Valley vs. (10) East Fairmont
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Spring Valley
(3) Bridgeport vs. (14) Byrd
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Bridgeport
(6) Nitro vs. (11) Shady Spring
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Nitro
2024 WVSSAC Class AAA high school football bracket
Class AA
First-round matchups
(1) Frankfort vs. (16) Westside
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Frankfort
(9) Bluefield vs. (8) South Harrison
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Bluefield
(4) Williamstown vs. (13) Moorefield
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Williamstown
(5) Wheeling Central Catholic vs. (12) Nicholas County
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Wheeling Central Catholic
(2) Roane County vs. (15) Chapmanville Regional
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Roane County
(7) Wayne vs. (10) Scott
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Scott
(3) Independence vs. (14) James Monroe
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Independence
(6) Philip Barbour vs. (11) Clay County
4:00 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Phillip Barbour
2024 WVSSAC Class AA high school football bracket
Class A
First-round matchups
(1) Tug Valley vs. (16) Tolsia
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Tug Valley
(8) Petersburg vs. (9) River View
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Petersburg
(4) Cameron vs. (13) Valley
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Cameron
(5) Doddridge County vs. (12) Wirt County
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Doddridge County
(2) Tucker County vs. (15) East Hardy
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Tucker County
(7) Pendleton County vs. (10) Meadow Bridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Pendleton County
(3) Wahama vs. (14) Madonna
1:30 p.m. Saturday
PREDICTION: Wahama
(6) Sherman vs. (11) Tyler
7:00 p.m. Friday
PREDICTION: Sherman
2024 WVSSAC Class A high school football bracket
