West Virginia high school football MVP Watch: Hurricane's Noah Vellathambi making a strong case
It’s a quarterback eccentric world when it comes to high school football and the state of West Virginia is no exception.
The Mountain State features some very talented signal callers and running backs, especially when you factor in what many passers are also able to do with their legs We also have a couple running backs in the mix for the award as well. Lots of players play both ways, having us take into consideration the amount of time each player is on the field through the course of a game.
With all that in mind, here are the five front-runners, in descending order, through the regular season as teams across the state await on when the playoffs will begin:
5. Josh Moody, QB, Nitro
Starting off the list is the Nitro quarterback, who currently leads the state in passing yardage and also is also among the leaders when it comes to touchdown passes as well. Moody through 10 games has completed 199-of-282 passes (70 percent) for 3,134 yards and 35 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. There's been a lot of good quarterback play, but there should be little argument to Moody's play this season hasn't ranked up there with the best of 'em.
4. Nick Bowers, RB/SS, Elkins
We just couldn't ignore the impressive rushing totals that Bowers has put together this season, including against some of the state's better teams. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound tailback has consistently been churning out over 200 yards on the ground this season, with the running back averaging 222 per game. On the season, Bowers has carried the rock 302 times for 2,227 yards and scoring 29 touchdowns.
3. Connor Lambert, RB/DB, Wahama
Whether it's running the ball, catching passes or making plays at defensive back, Lambert certainly has proven himself statistically as one of the top players in the state. Performing at a high level on a weekly basis makes the case why Lambert should be on this list of players considered. Lambert on the ground has rushed for 1,748 yards on a mere 91 carries, making for an average of an eye-popping 19.1 yards per carry. In the passing game, Lambert has 254 yards and six touchdowns, making him a threat to run or catch it on offense. Defensively in the secondary, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound dynamo has racked up 41 tackles and picked off six passes.
2. Noah Collins, QB/DB, Clay County
It's no surprise that Collins makes it on this list after the kind of regular season the quarterback has already had. With the postseason hopefully ahead and more games to add, Collins is on pace to surpass his statistics from a year ago. This season for Clay County, Collins has completed 189-of-277 passes for 3,122 yards and 41 touchdowns to just a mere five interceptions. The signal caller has also produced in the ground game, rushing for 770 yards and scoring 12 times. Defensively, Collins has made a difference, making 56 tackles and a sack.
1. Noah Vellathambi, QB/S, Hurricane
The 6-foot, 205-pound senior quarterback has arguably been the most impressive player in the state when it comes to offensively and also chipping in on the defensive side. Vellathambi this season under center for the Redskins has been superb as a dual-threat has completed 145-of-222 passes for 2,515 yards and 33 touchdowns. On the ground, Vellathambi has rushed for 864 yards on 102 carries and finding the endzone 15 times. With 48 total touchdowns and over 3,000 all-purpose yards, it's hard to go up against the numbers with the Hurricane signal caller. Vellathambi on the defensive end at safety has made 12 tackles and forced a fumble.
