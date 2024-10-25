Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings (10/24/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of West Virginia Oct. 17-19 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
West Virginia high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Vote: Who should be High School on SI's West Virginia Football Player of the Week? (10/21/2024)
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 9 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (8-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the seven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 56 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (7-0)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well all season long and the biggest game of the year takes place this week when they clash with the Bulldogs (see above).
3. Bridgeport (8-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings continues to be Bridgeport, with the Indians cruising to a 57-7 rout of Preston last week.
4. Fairmont Senior (8-0)
Polar Bears' quarterback Brody Whitehair has been very efficient this season, completing 92-of-128 passes for 1,838 yards and 21 touchdowns.
5. Huntington (6-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, pure domination by Huntington this fall.
6. Princeton (7-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 74-of-104 passes for 1,436 yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The quarterback has been one of the state's best.
7. Hurricane (5-2)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 63-28 rout of Capital a couple weeks ago.
8. Spring Valley (4-3)
The Timberwolves bounced back from a loss to Huntington with a 53-26 victory over Woodrow Wilson.
9. Wheeling Park (5-3)
Wheeling Park remains in the top 10 after a 34-14 loss to Fairmont Senior last week. They bounced back against Butler with a 47-20 win last week.
10. Jefferson (4-3)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 42-12 decision to Martinsburg. The Cougars have won three in a row with the latest win being a 48-26 win over Millbrook.
11. George Washington (7-1)
The Patriots have been riding the legs of running back Saiyvon Brown, who has rushed for over 1,039 yards and nine touchdowns this fall.
12. Hoover (7-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Ripley 56-28 last week.
13. Wahama (8-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 28 touchdowns and rushing for 1,396 yards on 76 carries through eight games.
14. Frankfort (7-0)
Over the first six games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 42.5 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this talented group.
15. Nitro (6-1)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for 2,046 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions.
16. Williamstown (7-1)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season, losing 27-7 to Frankport.
17. Woodrow Wilson (5-2)
The Flying Eagles made their debut into the rankings a couple weeks after they cruised to a 43-7 victory. Woodrow Wilson dropped their second game of the season to Princeton, 14-7.
18. Roane County (7-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County continues to make their way up the rankings after a 55-6 shellacking of Logan.
19. Oak Hill (6-1)
The Red Devils make their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a few weeks ago.
20. Independence (5-2)
The Patriots only two losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton and Oak Hill, respectively.
21. Morgantown (5-3)
Morgantown moves up from the bottom spot after defeating a solid Parkersburg team 28-14 last week.
22. Parkersburg South (4-3)
The Patriots have dropped two in a row after a 28-14 loss to Morgantown. Last two games are doozies against Princeton and Spring Mills.
23. Tucker County (8-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for 1,276 yards and scored 24 touchdowns.
24. Wheeling Central Catholic (6-2)
Isaac Martin has led the way on the ground for the season, leading the team with 822 yards and 14 touchdowns.
25. Doddridge County (6-1)
Bulldogs' quarterback Brysen Dixon has been sensational this season, throwing for 1,070 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one mere interception.
Vote: Who has been the best freshman football player in West Virginia so far in 2024?
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports