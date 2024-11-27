Top 25 West Virginia High School Football Rankings (11/27/2024)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football playoff games finally kicked off last week in West Virginia.
With the WVSSAC playoffs now no longer in question, we continue releasing our weekly rankings throughout the East Coast as teams take part in the postseason.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport, Huntington and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, as the WVSSAC playoffs are now fully underway, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (11-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the eleven opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 92 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (10-1)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well all season long and the biggest game of the year lived up to the hype. Spring Mills only losing 17-12 to Martinsburg. The WVSSAC was forced to give the four wins back due to a judge ruling in favor of Spring Mills regarding an ineligible player.
3. Bridgeport (11-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings continues to be Bridgeport, with the Indians cruised to a 65-0 rout of Robert C. Byrd last week. Bridgeport faces a surging Nitro team next week.
4. Huntington (10-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, it has been pure domination by Huntington this fall.
5. Fairmont Senior (10-1)
The Polar Bears had their first loss of the season against Bridgeport a few weeks ago, falling 56-28. Fairmont Senior opened the playoffs with a big win.
6. Princeton (11-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 112-of-168 passes for 2,136 yards, 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The quarterback has simply been one of the state's best.
7. Hurricane (8-3)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 37-21 win over George Washington a few weeks ago. A loss to top ranked Martinsburg won't move Hurricane anywhere. Hurricane narrowly edged out George Washington last week, 14-13.
8. Spring Valley (8-3)
The Timberwolves have bounced back from a loss to Huntington with five straight victories over Capital, East Fairmont, South Charleston, St. Albans and Woodrow Wilson.
9. Wheeling Park (8-3)
Wheeling Park remains in the top 10 after a 34-14 loss to Fairmont Senior a few weeks ago. They have responded with four consecutive wins, including against Butler and Talawanda, respectively.
10. Jefferson (8-3)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 42-12 decision to Martinsburg. The Cougars have won seven in a row with the latest win being a 48-28 win over Cabell Midland.
11. Hoover (11-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Elkins 49-7 last week. Can this team run the table to an undefeated season and be a serious contender for a state championship?
12. Wahama (11-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 37 touchdowns and rushing for 1,923 yards on 102 carries through eleven games.
13. Frankfort (11-0)
Over the course of the first eleven games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 45.3 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this talented offensive group.
14. Nitro (10-1)
We really like the Wildcats' offense and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for well over 2,000 yards, 22-plus touchdowns and just a handful of interceptions.
15. Roane County (11-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County continues to make their way up the rankings after a 35-14 defeat of Chapmanville Regional.
16. Oak Hill (10-1)
The Red Devils make their debut on this list after they defeated Independence 21-20 a few weeks ago. They followed it up with an impressive win over Woddrow Wilson not too long afterwards.
17. Independence (7-3)
The Patriots only three losses on the season have come to teams on this list in Princeton and Oak Hill, respectively. Independence continued their winning ways with a 41-23 win over James Monroe last week.
18. Morgantown (8-3)
Morgantown continues to make the movement upwards in the latest set of rankings after defeating Woodrow Wilson, 35-14.
19. Parkersburg South (6-5)
The Patriots advanced to the second round of the WVSSAC playoffs with a solid 24-17 victory over Washington last week. Now they face top-ranked Martinsburg.
20. George Washington (7-4)
The Patriots came very close to upending Hurricane last week in the playoffs, falling 14-13.
21. Tucker County (11-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 24-plus touchdowns.
22. Wheeling Central Catholic (9-2)
Isaac Martin has led the way on the ground for the season, leading the team's rushing attack with over 900 yards and 14-plus touchdowns.
23. Scott (9-2)
Since a Sep. 20th loss to Independence, the Skyhawks have won eight straight games, including a 40-12 win over Wayne last week.
24. Williamstown (9-2)
The Yellow Jackets dropped their first game of the season, losing 27-7 to Frankport. Since then, Williamstown has won nine straight contests until falling to Scott a couple weeks ago. Williamstown soundly defeated Moorefield, 47-21 last week.
25. Woodrow Wilson (6-5)
Woodrow Wilson's season ended last week with a 35-14 loss to Morgantown in the playoffs.
