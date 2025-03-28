Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in West Virginia heading into spring of 2025?
West Virginia high school football doesn't have spring football practices, but regardless the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Appalachian region of the United States.
Why not take a look into the future with the top passers from West Virginia, shall we?
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from West Virginia. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list and voting poll of top returning West Virginia quarterbacks heading into the 2025 spring. Take a look at our nominees and then vote in our poll that's at the bottom of the page.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details on your nominee.
Voting will conclude Thursday, May 1st, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Chance Barker, Princeton
When it comes to putting up some big numbers last season, there's little argument that Barker isn't towards the top of the list. The quarterback ended 2024 completing 144-of-212 passes for 2,732 yards, 36 touchdowns and just three picks.
Tyler Smith, Wirt County
Whether Smith was playing quarterback or defensive back, he did a pretty good job for Wirt County. The passer finished completing 103-of-169 passes for 1,959 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Coleton Hellems, Nicholas County
Though Hellems season got cut short due to an injury, the junior passer still had himself a strong 2024 campaign for Nicholas County. Hellems finished throwing for over 2,000 yards.
Sam Marks, Tucker County
Another signal caller that put up some strong numbers from a season ago was Marks as the passer finished 2024 throwing for 1,937 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Nate Easterling, Southwest
Another under the radar passer is Easterling for Southwest. The junior signal caller was another that surpassed the 2,000-yard plateau in leading his program to a solid season in 2024.
Brysen Dixon, Doddridge County
Dixon has been pretty solid the last couple of seasons, with 2024 being a another good one for the junior passer. The Doddridge County quarterback completed 100-of-172 passes for 1,810 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Braden Wade, Northwest
Going up against some good competition all throughout the 2024 campaign, Wade ended up throwing for well over 2,000 yards en route to a strong junior season.
Jay Bordas, Wheeling Park
First quarterback on our list coming out of the 2027 class is Bordas as the passer proved himself as one of the best in West Virginia. Bordas finished last season throwing for over 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.
Nico Kusic, Wheeling Central Catholic
Kusic capped a strong sophomore season through the air and on the ground for Wheeling Central Catholic. The quarterback completed 72-of-116 passes for 1,218 yards, 20 touchdowns and just three picks. Also rushed for 520 yards and scored eight times.
Trace Simpkins, Wahama
Whether Simpkins was throwing or running the rock, he did it as well as anyone in the state. The 2027 quarterback completed 66 percent of his passes for 1,035 yards, 13 touchdowns and just three picks. Also added 1,063 yards and nine scores in the ground game.
