High School

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of West Virginia high school football

Ben Dagg

West Virginia football scores
West Virginia football scores /

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 17, 2025

West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Buffalo 27, Ravenswood 14

Byrd 7, Grafton 6

Calhoun 65, Valley 14

Chapmanville Regional 44, Wayne 7

Clay County 29, Poca 0

Clay-Battelle 40, River View 18

Doddridge County 45, Braxton County 15

East Fairmont 34, Buckhannon-Upshur 31

East Hardy 30, Moorefield 18

East Liverpool 26, Weir 19

Fairmont Senior 26, Elkins 16

Frankfort 51, Petersburg 0

Gilmer County 28, Webster County 22

Greenbrier East 41, Nicholas County 14

Hampshire 46, Berkeley Springs 28

Hoover 62, Ripley 14

Huntington 30, George Washington 10

Hurricane 28, Oak Hill 16

Independence 42, Barnesville 21

Jefferson 35, Loudoun County 34

John Marshall 35, Brooke 14

Lincoln County 44, St. Albans 21

Marietta 34, Point Pleasant 16

Martinsburg 69, Washington 0

Meadow Bridge 55, Richwood 20

Midland Trail 28, James Monroe 25

Mingo Central 48, Logan 27

Monroe Central 28, Cameron 6

Morgantown 45, Parkersburg South 10

Musselman 53, Hedgesville 0

North Marion 41, Lewis County 8

Parkersburg 27, Cabell Midland 20

Pendleton County 61, Pocahontas County 28

Princeton 62, Woodrow Wilson 35

Ritchie County 26, Tygarts Valley 12

Riverside 31, South Charleston 14

Roane County 42, Scott 0

Sissonville 43, Wyoming East 7

Southern 20, Tucker County 14

St. Marys 44, Magnolia 14

Tug Valley 60, Mt. View 28

Tyler 29, Oak Glen 21

University 35, Spring Mills 28

WestSide 32, Summers County 16

Wheeling Park 20, Butler 13

Williamstown 54, South Harrison 36

Winfield 39, Shady Spring 13

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.

Home/West Virginia