West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — October 17, 2025
West Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Buffalo 27, Ravenswood 14
Byrd 7, Grafton 6
Calhoun 65, Valley 14
Chapmanville Regional 44, Wayne 7
Clay County 29, Poca 0
Clay-Battelle 40, River View 18
Doddridge County 45, Braxton County 15
East Fairmont 34, Buckhannon-Upshur 31
East Hardy 30, Moorefield 18
East Liverpool 26, Weir 19
Fairmont Senior 26, Elkins 16
Frankfort 51, Petersburg 0
Gilmer County 28, Webster County 22
Greenbrier East 41, Nicholas County 14
Hampshire 46, Berkeley Springs 28
Hoover 62, Ripley 14
Huntington 30, George Washington 10
Hurricane 28, Oak Hill 16
Independence 42, Barnesville 21
Jefferson 35, Loudoun County 34
John Marshall 35, Brooke 14
Lincoln County 44, St. Albans 21
Marietta 34, Point Pleasant 16
Martinsburg 69, Washington 0
Meadow Bridge 55, Richwood 20
Midland Trail 28, James Monroe 25
Mingo Central 48, Logan 27
Monroe Central 28, Cameron 6
Morgantown 45, Parkersburg South 10
Musselman 53, Hedgesville 0
North Marion 41, Lewis County 8
Parkersburg 27, Cabell Midland 20
Pendleton County 61, Pocahontas County 28
Princeton 62, Woodrow Wilson 35
Ritchie County 26, Tygarts Valley 12
Riverside 31, South Charleston 14
Roane County 42, Scott 0
Sissonville 43, Wyoming East 7
Southern 20, Tucker County 14
St. Marys 44, Magnolia 14
Tug Valley 60, Mt. View 28
Tyler 29, Oak Glen 21
University 35, Spring Mills 28
WestSide 32, Summers County 16
Wheeling Park 20, Butler 13
Williamstown 54, South Harrison 36
Winfield 39, Shady Spring 13