Adam Kudronowicz of Mukwonago Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Baseball Pitcher of 2025
Congratulations to Mukwonago senior left-hander Adam Kudronowicz for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top baseball pitcher for 2025.
In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented pitchers from throughout the state) August 7-August 14, the Mukwonago Indians' standout came out on top.
The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection, All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection, and first-team all-district selection registered an 8-1 overall record and 2.12 ERA as Mukwonago earned a share of the conference championship (the program's first in 38 years), advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 21-7 overall.
Kudronowicz received 45% of the vote to claim top honors, Hartford senior Carter Kutz finished second (21%), Hortonville junior Braylon Brantner placed third (12%), Oconomowoc senior Ryan Brennecke took fourth (8%), and Oak Creek senior Ryan Buchta was fifth (4%). There were more than 3,700 votes registered in the spirited poll.
