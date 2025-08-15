High School

Adam Kudronowicz of Mukwonago Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Baseball Pitcher of 2025

Kudronowicz earned 45% of the vote to outdistance Hartford senior Carter Kutz, who finished second with 21%

Congratulations to Mukwonago senior left-hander Adam Kudronowicz for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top baseball pitcher for 2025.

In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 20 talented pitchers from throughout the state) August 7-August 14, the Mukwonago Indians' standout came out on top.

The Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state selection, All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection, and first-team all-district selection registered an 8-1 overall record and 2.12 ERA as Mukwonago earned a share of the conference championship (the program's first in 38 years), advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 21-7 overall.

Kudronowicz received 45% of the vote to claim top honors, Hartford senior Carter Kutz finished second (21%), Hortonville junior Braylon Brantner placed third (12%), Oconomowoc senior Ryan Brennecke took fourth (8%), and Oak Creek senior Ryan Buchta was fifth (4%). There were more than 3,700 votes registered in the spirited poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

