Vote: Who Was High School On SI Wisconsin's Top Baseball Pitcher of 2025?
With the exciting spring season now in the rear-view mirror, it is time to take a look back at some of the top high school baseball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best.
We began with the state's Player of the Year so now its time to look at the top hard-throwing pitchers from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding, worthy players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive! The poll was compiled with reference to all-state information from theWisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) and PrepBaseballReport.com.
Voting remains open until August 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season; the poll is below the list of players)
Ethan Bauerschmidt, Kenosha Tremper, senior
The WBCA Division 1 Player of the Year registered a 7-2 overall record with 120 strikeouts and 1.12 ERA through 62 1/3 innings as Kenosha Tremper tied for third in the Southeast Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 17-11 overall.
Braylon Brantner, Hortonville, junior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection registered an 8-1 overall record with a 1.65 ERA as Hortonville placed second in the Fox Valley Association standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and finished the season 22-8 overall.
Ryan Brennecke, Oconomowoc, senior
The PrepBaseballreport.com third-team all-state selection registered a 5-2 overall record and 0.94 ERA with 48 strikeouts through 37 1/3 innings as Oconomowoc tied for second place in the Classic 8 Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and ended the season 17-10 overall.
Ryan Buchta, Oak Creek, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection finished with a 9-1 overall record with a 0.99 ERA as Oak Creek won the Southeast Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and ended the year 23-6 overall.
Sawyer Deering, Kimberly, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection registered 63 strikeouts with a 1.75 ERA through 40 innings as Kimberly won the Fox Valley Association championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 18-7 overall.
Owen Dobberstein, Pewaukee, senior
The WBCA Division 2 Player of the Year registered an 8-2 overall record with 103 strikeouts and 0.45 ERA through 62 1/3 innings as Pewaukee placed third in the Woodland Conference West standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and finished the season 22-8 overall.
Jack Fenwick, Reedsburg, senior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection finished with an 11-1 overall record and 0.66 ERA as Reedsburg won the Badger Conference (Small Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals, and finished 22-7 overall.
Cail Geiger, Menomonee Falls, junior
The PrepBaseballreport.com third-team all-state selection and first-team All-Greater Metro Conference selection registered a 6-1 overall record with 74 strikeouts and 1.15 ERA through 54 2/3 innings as Menomonee Falls tied for second place in league, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 19-8 overall.
Kingston Grisolono, Kewaskum, sophomore
The WBCA all-state honorable mention selection finished with a 10-0 overall record with 81 strikeouts and 0.82 ERA as Kewaskum earned a share of the East Central Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and ended 23-6 overall.
Tyson Grulkowski, Muskego, junior
The PrepBaseballreport.com first-team all-state selection registered a 9-1 overall record with 86 strikeouts and 1.18 ERA through 53 1/3 innings in helping Muskego to a tie for second place in the Classic 8 Conference, the program's second WIAA Division 1 state championship, and 23-9 overall record.
Sam Hirthe, New Berlin Eisenhower, senior
The PrepBaseballreport.com first-team all-state selection registered 79 strikeouts with a 1.15 ERA through 54 2/3 innings as New Berlin Eisenhower won the Woodland Conference (West Division) championship, captured the WIAA Division 2 state title, and finished 24-5 overall.
Andrew Kudronowicz, Mukwonago, senior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection registered an 8-1 overall record and 2.12 ERA as Mukwonago earned a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 21-7 overall.
Peter Kussow, Arrowhead, senior
The WBCA honorable mention selection registered a 5-2 overall record with a 2.03 ERA as Arrowhead claimed a share of the Classic 8 Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 20-6 overall.
Carter Kutz, Hartford, senior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection registered a 0.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts through 66 innings as Hartford claimed a share of the North Shore Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and finished the season 22-8 overall.
Evan Lauer, Germantown, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection registered an 8-1 overall record with 70 strikeouts and 1.14 ERA through 55 1/3 innings as Germantown tied for second place in the Greater Metro Conference standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and finished 22-5 overall.
Devin Nedland, Westby, senior
The WBCA third-team all-state selection registered a 10-0 overall record as Westby won the Coulee Conference championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and finished 24-6 overall.
Cole O' Brien, D.C. Everest, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection posted a 6-1 record with and 1.50 ERA as D.C. Everest won the league championship, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished 23-5 overall.
Bennett O' Connor, Middleton, senior
The WBCA second-team all-state selection finished with an 8-1 record and 0,67 ERA as Middleton placed second in the Big Eight Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division sectional semifinals, and ended the year 18-9 overall.
Tavian Shramek, Blair-Taylor, senior
The WBCA Division 4 Player of the Year finished with an 8-1 overall record with a 0.51 ERA as Blair-Taylor captured a Dairyland Conference (Small Division) championship, advanced to the WIAA D4 sectional semifinals, and ended the year 14-8 overall.
Brayden Steinbecker, Manitowoc Lincoln, senior
The WBCA first-team all-state selection registered a 5-2 overall record with a 0.62 ERA as Manitowoc Lincoln tied for third place in the Fox River Classic Conference, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and finished the season 19-7 overall.
Disclaimer: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com