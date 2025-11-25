Ben Geisler of Muskego Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to hard-hitting Muskego senior linebacker Ben Geisler for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 19-Nov. 23), consisting of 15 memorable individual performances throughout the state, the Muskego standout came out on top.
Geisler registered 15 tackles, including four for loss, as the No. 1-ranked Warriors lost to No. 4 Bay Port 38-35 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game Nov. 14.
Geisler received 43% of the vote to claim top honors, Stratford senior Jaegar Ormond finished second (26%), Lourdes Academy junior Maximus Behnke took third (23%), and Reedsburg sophomore Treton Lauterbach was fourth (4%). There were 8,257 votes registered in the poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com