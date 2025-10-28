Aeden Sontag of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton senior Aeden Sontag for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 21-Oct. 26) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.
Sontag contributed seven tackles and an interception as the first-place No. 13-ranked Chargers defeated Brookfield Central 43-26 in a Greater Metro Conference game on Oct. 17.
Sontag received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Franklin junior A.J. Chromy finished second (23%), Waukesha West junior Finn Rietow placed third (16%), and Germantown senior Jon Murkowski took fourth (6%). There were 23,908 registered votes in the poll.
