Aeden Sontag of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week

Sontag earned 50% of the vote to outdistance Franklin junior A.J. Chromy, who finished second with 23%

Aeden Sontag of Sussex Hamilton (middle) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Aeden Sontag of Sussex Hamilton (middle) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week / Roberta J. Pratt, Hamilton Charger Football

Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton senior Aeden Sontag for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 21-Oct. 26) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.

Sontag contributed seven tackles and an interception as the first-place No. 13-ranked Chargers defeated Brookfield Central 43-26 in a Greater Metro Conference game on Oct. 17.

Sontag received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Franklin junior A.J. Chromy finished second (23%), Waukesha West junior Finn Rietow placed third (16%), and Germantown senior Jon Murkowski took fourth (6%). There were 23,908 registered votes in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

