Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 21, 2025

Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week?
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
Congratulation to last week's winner: Corbin Burrell-Warfield of Kenosha Bradford.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until October 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
A.J. Chromy, Franklin, junior
Chromy registered nine tackles as first-place No. 4-ranked Franklin (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated Racine Horlick 49-12 in a Southeast Conference game.
Ari Crabbe, Homestead, senior
Crabbe contributed 10 tackles as first-place No. 6 Homestead (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated West Bend West 27-20 in a North Shore Conference game.
Taylen Czarniak, Muskego, junior
Czarniak registered 18 tackles as first-place No. 1-ranked Muskego (6-0 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated No. 11 Mukwonago 38-21 in a Classic 8 Conference game.
Addison Dillner, Elkhorn, senior
Dillner contributed nine tackles with a sack as third-place Elkhorn (5-2 in league, 7-2 overall), defeated Beloit Memorial 35-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Mason Flury, Holmen, junior
Flury registered 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as first-place Holmen (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated La Crosse Logan 24-18 in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
Asher Fontaine, Bay Port, sophomore
Fontaine registered 12 tackles as No. 12 Bay Port defeated Pulaski 42-0 (6-1 in league, 7-2 overall) in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
Chase Johnson, Hudson, senior
Johnson registered 16 tackles as second-place No. 21 Hudson (5-2 in league, 7-2 overall) lost to No. 14 Rice Lake 22-20 in a Big Rivers Conference game.
Jon Murkowski, Germantown, senior
Murkowski registered 11 tackles as first-place co-leader Germantown (5-2 in league, 6-3 overall) defeated Marquette 27-24 in a Greater Metro Conference game.
Keith Nurnberg, Badger, senior
Nurnberg registered eight tackles as first-place No. 5 Badger (7-0 in league, 9-0 overall) defeated No. 23 Union Grove 45-14 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Kevin O' Grady, Delavan-Darien, junior
O' Grady contributed 10 tackles as first-place Delavan-Darien (6-1 in league, 6-3 overall) defeated Jefferson 49-28 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Robbie Olson, Monona Grove, senior
Olson registered eight tackles as second-place Monona Grove (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Fort Atkinson 58-0 in a Badger Conference (Large Division) game.
Beau Pokorny, Whitnall, senior
Pokorny contributed 11 tackles as second-place Whitnall (6-1 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Greendale 37-21 in a Woodland Conference game.
Finn Rietow, Waukesha West, junior
Rietow registered 10 tackles with two sacks as fifth-place Waukesha West (1-5 in league, 4-5 overall) defeated West Allis Hale 28-10 in a non-conference game.
Aeden Sontag, Sussex Hamilton, senior
Sontag contributed seven tackles and an interception as first-place No. 13 Sussex Hamilton (5-2 in league, 7-2 overall) defeated Brookfield Central 43-26 in a Greater Metro Conference game.
Carsen Whitney, Berlin, senior
Whitney registered nine tackles with a sack as first-place Berlin (7-0 in league, 8-1 overall) defeated Wautoma 44-3 in a South Central Conference game.
