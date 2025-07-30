Arrowhead Standout Harper Hughes Thriving as One of State's Premier Wide Receivers
Harper Hughes' speed, agility, and toughness have been the cornerstones to his success as one of the premier wide receivers in the state.
Harper Hughes: A Dual-Sport Star With Game-Changing Speed
Hughes, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior receiver for the high-powered fourth-ranked Arrowhead High School football team and Western Michigan University recruit, finished with a team-high 49 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
He helped lead the Warhawks to a 9-3 overall record, a share of the prestigious Classic 8 Conference championship, and the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.
Whether utilizing his break-away quickness to separate from a defender on a long pass play, landing a punishing block downfield, or making a difficult catch over the middle to get a critical first down, he has gained the reputation of being one of the best in Wisconsin.
The fleet-footed first-team All-Classic 8 Conference selection and three-star collegiate recruit contributed five or more catches in five games last season, averaging 16.2 yards per reception and 72.4 yards per game in the process.
Key Stats From 2024: A Standout Junior Season
Hughes had nine catches for an individual season-high 198 yards and two touchdowns in Arrowhead's non-conference road loss to Homestead (24-21) on Aug. 30, 2024. He registered a second nine-catch performance for 176 yards and two TDs in a Classic 8 road loss to fierce league rival Oconomowoc (28-21) on Sept. 27, 2024.
More Than a Receiver: Hughes Dominates in Track & Field
Best known for his outstanding efforts on the gridiron, he has also demonstrated his versatility and athleticism by becoming a celebrated track and field athlete over the course of his memorable high school career. This past spring, Hughes was a key member of Arrowhead's WIAA Division 1 state champion (record-setting) 4x200 relay team. He later went on to help the Warhawks to a national title in the 4x100 relay (and second-place finish in the 4x200 relay) at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, earning All-American honors in the process.
What’s Next for Harper Hughes?
With the heart, determination, and relentless effort of a successful battle-tested veteran, Hughes figures to tackle each challenge in style once again this season.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com