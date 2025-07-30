High School

Arrowhead Standout Harper Hughes Thriving as One of State's Premier Wide Receivers

Western Michigan University recruit remains on a mission to improve heading into 2025 season

Arrowhead wide receiver Harper Hughes (15) eludes Marquette defensive back Nick Womack (5) for a long touchdown catch in a game Thursday, August 17, 2023.
Harper Hughes' speed, agility, and toughness have been the cornerstones to his success as one of the premier wide receivers in the state.

Harper Hughes: A Dual-Sport Star With Game-Changing Speed

Hughes, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound senior receiver for the high-powered fourth-ranked Arrowhead High School football team and Western Michigan University recruit, finished with a team-high 49 catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

He helped lead the Warhawks to a 9-3 overall record, a share of the prestigious Classic 8 Conference championship, and the third round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

Whether utilizing his break-away quickness to separate from a defender on a long pass play, landing a punishing block downfield, or making a difficult catch over the middle to get a critical first down, he has gained the reputation of being one of the best in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin high school football news: Arrowhead wide receiver Harper Hughes hauls in a touchdown pass in a Classic 8 game.
The fleet-footed first-team All-Classic 8 Conference selection and three-star collegiate recruit contributed five or more catches in five games last season, averaging 16.2 yards per reception and 72.4 yards per game in the process.

Key Stats From 2024: A Standout Junior Season

Hughes had nine catches for an individual season-high 198 yards and two touchdowns in Arrowhead's non-conference road loss to Homestead (24-21) on Aug. 30, 2024. He registered a second nine-catch performance for 176 yards and two TDs in a Classic 8 road loss to fierce league rival Oconomowoc (28-21) on Sept. 27, 2024.

More Than a Receiver: Hughes Dominates in Track & Field

Best known for his outstanding efforts on the gridiron, he has also demonstrated his versatility and athleticism by becoming a celebrated track and field athlete over the course of his memorable high school career. This past spring, Hughes was a key member of Arrowhead's WIAA Division 1 state champion (record-setting) 4x200 relay team. He later went on to help the Warhawks to a national title in the 4x100 relay (and second-place finish in the 4x200 relay) at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, earning All-American honors in the process.

Wisconsin high school football: Arrowhead wide receiver Harper Hughes rushes for a touchdown in a WIAA D1 playoff game 2024.
What’s Next for Harper Hughes?

With the heart, determination, and relentless effort of a successful battle-tested veteran, Hughes figures to tackle each challenge in style once again this season.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

