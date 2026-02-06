High School

Austin Lyon of Westfield Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter of 2025-26

Lyon earned 75% of the vote to outdistance Three Lakes sophomore Easton Lurvey, who finished second with 13%.

Westfield senior Austin Lyon has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin Boys Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter of 2025-26.
Congratulations to Westfield senior guard Austin Lyon for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held from Jan. 29-Feb. 5), consisting of 14 talented players from throughout the state, the Westfield standout came out on top.

Lyon has converted 95 of 128 free throws (74.2%) through 17 games in leading the Pioneers (8-9 overall).

Lyon received 75% of the vote to claim top honors, Three Lakes sophomore Easton Lurvey finished second (13%), Amery junior Keaton Wollan placed third (5%) and Plymouth senior Kayden Schultz was fourth (1%).

