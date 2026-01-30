Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Free Throw Shooter This Season?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school boys basketball season in full swing, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.
We began by looking at the most prolific individual scoring threats, talented 3-point shooters, and strong rebounders so now it's time to take a look at the top free throw shooters from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber boys basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until February 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Xavier Allen, Milwaukee Lutheran, senior
Allen has converted 99 of 133 free throws (74.4%) through 14 games in leading Milwaukee Lutheran (9-5 overall).
Jalen Brown, Wauwatosa West, junior
Brown has converted 85 of 111 free throws (76.6%) through 15 games in leading Wauwatosa West (11-4 overall).
Oliver Friedrich, Parkview, senior
Friedrich has converted 77 of 117 free throws (65.8%) through 17 games in leading Parkview (14-3 overall).
Yusef Gray Jr., West Allis Central, senior
Gray Jr. has converted 58 of 79 free throws (73.4%) through 16 games in leading West Allis Central (15-1 overall).
Lamont Hamilton, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
Hamilton has converted 77 of 104 free throws (74%) through 15 games in leading Racine St. Catherine's (13-2 overall).
Amare Hereford, Beloit Memorial, senior
Hereford has converted 93 of 114 free throws (81.6%) through 14 games in leading Beloit Memorial (12-2 overall).
Easton Lurvey, Three Lakes, sophomore
Lurvey has converted 68 of 90 free throws (75.6%) through 13 games in leading Three Lakes (7-6 overall).
Austin Lyon, Westfield, senior
Lyon has converted 82 of 107 free throws (76.6%) through 14 games in leading Westfield (7-7 overall).
Jace Mataczynski, Hudson, senior
Mataczynski has converted 63 of 93 free throws (67.7%) through 15 games in leading Hudson (11-4 overall).
Samuel Pitrof, Racine Lutheran, senior
Pitrof has converted 63 of 82 free throws (76.8%) through 15 games in leading Racine Lutheran (13-2 overall).
Kayden Schultz, Plymouth, senior
Schultz has converted 97 of 117 free throws (82.9%) through 16 games in leading Plymouth (10-6 overall).
Aaron Wickersheim, White Lake, senior
Wickersheim has converted 85 of 111 free throws (76.6%) through 13 games in leading White Lake (6-7 overall).
Keaton Wollan, Amery, junior
Wollan has converted 76 of 139 free throws (54.7%) through 16 games in leading Amery (10-6 overall).
Jamison Zavatchin, Oostburg, senior
Zavatchin has converted 78 of 107 free throws (72.9%) through 16 games in leading Oostburg (14-2 overall).
About Our Player Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted wayfor fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
