Battle-Tested Arrowhead Girls Basketball Team Seeking Second Consecutive State Title

Second-seeded Warhawks to face third-seeded Muskego in tonight's WIAA D1 state semifinals at the Resch Center

Jeff Hagenau

Arrowhead High School's Natalie Kussow (22) drives the ball to the basket during the WIAA Division 1 girls state championship game on Saturday March 9, 2024 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
Arrowhead High School's Natalie Kussow (22) drives the ball to the basket during the WIAA Division 1 girls state championship game on Saturday March 9, 2024 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arrowhead High School girls basketball team is on a mission to win its second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship.

That determined quest will continue as the second-seeded Warhawks, 25-3 overall, face third-seeded Muskego, 24-4, in tonight's highly anticipated state semifinal at Green Bay's Resch Center.
It figures to be a fierce battle between the two Classic 8 Conference rivals, who shared the league title with 12-2 records this season (splitting in their two regular-season matchups).

Arrowhead veteran head coach Ron Reichle's experienced squad is riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak coming into the state tournament, including a resilient, hard-fought 72-69 overtime victory versus Waunakee in the sectional finals March 8.

Wisconsin high school girls basketball: Arrowhead coach Ron Reichle talks to his squad during 2025.
Arrowhead girls basketball head coach Ron Reichle talks with players during the game at home against Muskego on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be the 12th appearance at the prestigious state tournament for Arrowhead, which is seeking it's fourth championship in program history. The Warhawks can join an exclusive group of 16 teams in state history (dating back to 1976) to claim back-to-back titles.

Arrowhead is led by 5-foot-11 junior shooting guard Natalie Kussow, who is averaging 26.7 points per game with a team-best 9.9 rebounds. Sophomore 5-10 guards Sidney Zehner (11.2 ppg.) and Karina Klemz (9.3 ppg.) have also been valuable contributors.

Top-seeded Kimberly, 27-1, is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Appleton East, 19-8, in the first D1 semifinal at 6:35 p.m. The Arrowhead-Muskego contest is slated to begin 15 minutes following the conclusion of the first semifinal.

