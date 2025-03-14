Battle-Tested Arrowhead Girls Basketball Team Seeking Second Consecutive State Title
The Arrowhead High School girls basketball team is on a mission to win its second consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship.
That determined quest will continue as the second-seeded Warhawks, 25-3 overall, face third-seeded Muskego, 24-4, in tonight's highly anticipated state semifinal at Green Bay's Resch Center.
It figures to be a fierce battle between the two Classic 8 Conference rivals, who shared the league title with 12-2 records this season (splitting in their two regular-season matchups).
Arrowhead veteran head coach Ron Reichle's experienced squad is riding the momentum of an 11-game winning streak coming into the state tournament, including a resilient, hard-fought 72-69 overtime victory versus Waunakee in the sectional finals March 8.
It will be the 12th appearance at the prestigious state tournament for Arrowhead, which is seeking it's fourth championship in program history. The Warhawks can join an exclusive group of 16 teams in state history (dating back to 1976) to claim back-to-back titles.
Arrowhead is led by 5-foot-11 junior shooting guard Natalie Kussow, who is averaging 26.7 points per game with a team-best 9.9 rebounds. Sophomore 5-10 guards Sidney Zehner (11.2 ppg.) and Karina Klemz (9.3 ppg.) have also been valuable contributors.
Top-seeded Kimberly, 27-1, is scheduled to face fourth-seeded Appleton East, 19-8, in the first D1 semifinal at 6:35 p.m. The Arrowhead-Muskego contest is slated to begin 15 minutes following the conclusion of the first semifinal.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com