Ben Kreil of Muskego Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Returning Tight End of 2025
Congratulations to Muskego senior Ben Kreil for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top returning tight end of 2025.
In the enthusiastic, fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2024 accomplishments of 15 tight ends from throughout the state) August 19-August 26, the Muskego Warriors' standout came out on top.
The All-Classic 8 Conference honorable mention selection finished with four catches for 84 yards as Muskego tied for fourth in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game, and ended the year 9-5 overall.
Kreil received 40% of the vote to claim top honors, Mount Horeb/Barneveld senior Hayden Anderson finished second (38%), Mukwonago senior Luka Tess placed third (16%), and Pulaski senior Calan Bock took fourth (3%). There were more than 6,000 votes registered in the spirited week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com