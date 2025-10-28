High School

Brayden Lipari of Racine Case Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Lipari earned 50% of the vote to outdistance Oconomowoc junior Austin Munzel, who finished second with 22%

Jeff Hagenau

Racine Case quarterback Brayden Lipari (green) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Racine Case quarterback Brayden Lipari (green) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congratulations to Racine Case senior quarterback Brayden Lipari for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 21-Oct. 26) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Racine Case standout came out on top.

Lipari completed 17 of 21 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown to lead the second-place Eagles to a 31-20 victory over No. 16 Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference regular-season finale on Oct. 17.

Lipari received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Oconomowoc junior Austin Munzel finished second (22%), River Falls senior Todd Benedict placed third (16%), Stratford senior Brady Berg took fourth (4%), Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson placed fifth (3%), and Homestead junior Lee Zortman was sixth (2%). There were 24,657 votes registered in the poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin