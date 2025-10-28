Brayden Lipari of Racine Case Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Racine Case senior quarterback Brayden Lipari for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 21-Oct. 26) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Racine Case standout came out on top.
Lipari completed 17 of 21 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown to lead the second-place Eagles to a 31-20 victory over No. 16 Kenosha Bradford in a Southeast Conference regular-season finale on Oct. 17.
Lipari received 50% of the vote to claim top honors, Oconomowoc junior Austin Munzel finished second (22%), River Falls senior Todd Benedict placed third (16%), Stratford senior Brady Berg took fourth (4%), Arrowhead junior Nolan Hanson placed fifth (3%), and Homestead junior Lee Zortman was sixth (2%). There were 24,657 votes registered in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com