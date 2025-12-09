Beau Veit of Waterford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Punter of 2025
Veit earned 77% of the vote to outdistance West Salem senior Landon Michlig, who finished second with 17%
Congratulations to Waterford senior Beau Veit for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top punter of 2025.
In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 17 high-caliber punters from throughout the state) Nov. 30-Dec. 7, the Waterford standout came out on top.
The All-Southern Lakes second-team selection helped lead the Wolverines to a fourth-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
Veit received 77% of the vote to claim top honors, West Salem senior Landon Michlig finished second (17%) with Arrowhead junior Evan Wozniak and Kenosha Bradford senior Tomas Cesari each tying for third (2%). There were 5,031 votes registered in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
Published