Beau Veit of Waterford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Top Punter of 2025

Veit earned 77% of the vote to outdistance West Salem senior Landon Michlig, who finished second with 17%

Jeff Hagenau

Congratulations to Waterford senior Beau Veit for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's top punter of 2025.

In the fan-voted poll (reflecting on the 2025 accomplishments of 17 high-caliber punters from throughout the state) Nov. 30-Dec. 7, the Waterford standout came out on top.

The All-Southern Lakes second-team selection helped lead the Wolverines to a fourth-place finish in the league standings and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Veit received 77% of the vote to claim top honors, West Salem senior Landon Michlig finished second (17%) with Arrowhead junior Evan Wozniak and Kenosha Bradford senior Tomas Cesari each tying for third (2%). There were 5,031 votes registered in the poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

