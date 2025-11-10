Brody Tarbox of Regis Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Tarbox earned 71% of the vote to outdistance Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior Jack Wilson, who finished second with 24%
Congratulations to Regis senior running back Brody Tarbox for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 5-Nov. 9), consisting of 18 top individual performances throughout the state, the Regis standout came out on top.
Tarbox rushed 14 times for 129 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Ramblers defeated fifth-seeded Fall Creek 23-22 in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game on Oct. 31.
Tarbox received 71% of the vote to claim top honors, Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior Jack Wilson finished second (24%), and Muskego junior Joey Shaw was third (1%). There were 13,108 votes registered in the poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
