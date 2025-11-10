High School

Brody Tarbox of Regis Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Tarbox earned 71% of the vote to outdistance Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior Jack Wilson, who finished second with 24%

Brody Tarbox of Regis (3) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
Brody Tarbox of Regis (3) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week. / Efrain Sueldo, Regis Football

Congratulations to Regis senior running back Brody Tarbox for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Nov. 5-Nov. 9), consisting of 18 top individual performances throughout the state, the Regis standout came out on top.

Tarbox rushed 14 times for 129 yards and a touchdown as the top-seeded Ramblers defeated fifth-seeded Fall Creek 23-22 in a WIAA Division 6 second-round playoff game on Oct. 31.

Tarbox received 71% of the vote to claim top honors, Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior Jack Wilson finished second (24%), and Muskego junior Joey Shaw was third (1%). There were 13,108 votes registered in the poll.

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

