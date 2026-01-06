High School

Why Ken Krause Chose Now to End His Hall of Fame Coaching Career Now

The beloved Muskego coaching legend is a Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer and led Warriors to two WIAA Division 1 state championships and eight Classic 8 Conference championships during memorable 18-year head tenure

Jeff Hagenau

Head coach Ken Krause works with players during football practice at Muskego High School on Thursday, August 8, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Longtime Muskego High School football head coach Ken Krause has officially announced his retirement. The decision was motivated by a desire to spend more time with family and watch his sons pursue their careers as college football players.

A Dynasty Built in Muskego

Krause, 52, led the powerhouse Muskego program for 18 memorable seasons, winning eight Classic 8 Conference championships and back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2018 and 2019.

The 2023 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee finished his memorable coaching career with 204 victories overall, according to a story published in the Waukesha Freeman.

“Dear Warriors Nation, I am writing to share my decision to retire as Head Football Coach,” Krause penned in a social media post on “X” on Dec. 19. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to coach at Muskego for the past 19 years — 18 of those as your head coach. The countless memories and historic accomplishments shared with this community have been a source of immense pride and joy. I look forward to continuing my involvement with Warrior Football by assisting the new head coach and remaining active in the weight room.”

Muskego head coach Ken Krause hands the trophy over to his players after they won the WIAA Division 1 championship game Friday, November 22, 2019 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. / Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Final Chapter: One Last Deep Playoff Run

Following a surprising state runner-up finish in 2024, the Warriors came back to claim the Classic 8 outright title and finish 11-2 overall in Krause's final season.

His last game as coach came in a 38-35 loss to defending state champion Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on Nov. 14, 2025.

More Than Wins: Why Krause Chose Now

Krause was quick to point out that his decision was based on family and getting the opportunity to watch his sons (twins Aiden and Ashton) play college football at Winona State University.

“As many of you know, my sons, Aiden and Ashton, are playing college football and have the possibility of seeing playing time this fall,” Krause added. “I want to be able to dedicate my weekends to watching them compete, attending their home and away games. I realize that I would no longer be able to provide the relentless commitment and focus required of a Head Football Coach. The move to teach and coach in the same district as my sons has been incredibly rewarding, and now is the right time to take the next step that is best for my family’s needs."

Muskego head coach Ken Krause talks with players late in the first half of the game at home against Oak Creek on Friday, August 25, 2023. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Muskego, which set a Classic 8 record with 26 consecutive victories during Krause's tenure, had a 41-game winning streak from 2018-21.

From Teen Coach to Hall of Famer

Krause began his high school coaching career at the age of 19, eventually leading West Allis Central to a conference title, six playoff appearances, and two state quarterfinal appearances during a successful 11-year run. He became an assistant coach and special education teacher at Muskego in 2006.

Following the 2018 championship season, Krause was voted Coach of the Year by the WFCA/Green Bay Packers, Associated Press, and USA Today. He is currently scheduled to be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame for his lasting career contributions.

The Next Era Begins in Warrior Football

Muskego Athletic Director Ryan McMillen announced breaking news Monday that Ryan Lucchesi, the team's respected defensive coordinator under Krause the past nine seasons, has been promoted to become the program's new head coach. Tyler Kunick, also a valuable experienced assistant, was promoted to the position of associate head coach.

"Coach Lucchesi has demonstrated the unparalleled passion and decisive leadership necessary to guide this program as head coach," McMillen said in an official post on "X." His commitment to the holistic development of our players and the willingness to give all around him a voice, make him the ideal person to lead us into this next chapter."

"Coach Kunick, in his new role as associate head coach, provides a level of passion and continuity, and cultural insight that is second to none. His partnership with Coach Lucchesi creates a powerhouse leadership duo."

The Muskego High School football program established itself as a state powerhouse under head coach Ken Krause, winning back-to-back state championships in 2018 and 2019. / Muskego High School Football

