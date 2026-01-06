Why Ken Krause Chose Now to End His Hall of Fame Coaching Career Now
Longtime Muskego High School football head coach Ken Krause has officially announced his retirement. The decision was motivated by a desire to spend more time with family and watch his sons pursue their careers as college football players.
A Dynasty Built in Muskego
Krause, 52, led the powerhouse Muskego program for 18 memorable seasons, winning eight Classic 8 Conference championships and back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state titles in 2018 and 2019.
The 2023 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee finished his memorable coaching career with 204 victories overall, according to a story published in the Waukesha Freeman.
“Dear Warriors Nation, I am writing to share my decision to retire as Head Football Coach,” Krause penned in a social media post on “X” on Dec. 19. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to coach at Muskego for the past 19 years — 18 of those as your head coach. The countless memories and historic accomplishments shared with this community have been a source of immense pride and joy. I look forward to continuing my involvement with Warrior Football by assisting the new head coach and remaining active in the weight room.”
The Final Chapter: One Last Deep Playoff Run
Following a surprising state runner-up finish in 2024, the Warriors came back to claim the Classic 8 outright title and finish 11-2 overall in Krause's final season.
His last game as coach came in a 38-35 loss to defending state champion Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals on Nov. 14, 2025.
More Than Wins: Why Krause Chose Now
Krause was quick to point out that his decision was based on family and getting the opportunity to watch his sons (twins Aiden and Ashton) play college football at Winona State University.
“As many of you know, my sons, Aiden and Ashton, are playing college football and have the possibility of seeing playing time this fall,” Krause added. “I want to be able to dedicate my weekends to watching them compete, attending their home and away games. I realize that I would no longer be able to provide the relentless commitment and focus required of a Head Football Coach. The move to teach and coach in the same district as my sons has been incredibly rewarding, and now is the right time to take the next step that is best for my family’s needs."
Muskego, which set a Classic 8 record with 26 consecutive victories during Krause's tenure, had a 41-game winning streak from 2018-21.
From Teen Coach to Hall of Famer
Krause began his high school coaching career at the age of 19, eventually leading West Allis Central to a conference title, six playoff appearances, and two state quarterfinal appearances during a successful 11-year run. He became an assistant coach and special education teacher at Muskego in 2006.
Following the 2018 championship season, Krause was voted Coach of the Year by the WFCA/Green Bay Packers, Associated Press, and USA Today. He is currently scheduled to be inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame for his lasting career contributions.
The Next Era Begins in Warrior Football
Muskego Athletic Director Ryan McMillen announced breaking news Monday that Ryan Lucchesi, the team's respected defensive coordinator under Krause the past nine seasons, has been promoted to become the program's new head coach. Tyler Kunick, also a valuable experienced assistant, was promoted to the position of associate head coach.
"Coach Lucchesi has demonstrated the unparalleled passion and decisive leadership necessary to guide this program as head coach," McMillen said in an official post on "X." His commitment to the holistic development of our players and the willingness to give all around him a voice, make him the ideal person to lead us into this next chapter."
"Coach Kunick, in his new role as associate head coach, provides a level of passion and continuity, and cultural insight that is second to none. His partnership with Coach Lucchesi creates a powerhouse leadership duo."
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com