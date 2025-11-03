High School

Cole Erdmann of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Erdmann earned 46% of the vote to outdistance Delavan-Darien junior Quintin Arizola, who finished second with 38%

Jeff Hagenau

Sussex Hamilton quarterback Cole Erdmann (17) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Sussex Hamilton quarterback Cole Erdmann (17) has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week

Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton junior quarterback Cole Erdmann for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 29-Nov. 1) consisting of 17 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.

Erdmann combined for 420 all-purpose yards (including 308 yards passing) and finished with six touchdowns as the second-seeded No. 12 Chargers (8-2 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Marquette 58-32 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game on Oct. 24.

Erdmann received 46% of the vote to claim top honors, Delavan-Darien junior Quintin Arizola finished second (38%), and Platteville senior Tyler Sasse placed third (6%). There were 5,526 votes registered in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

