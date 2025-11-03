Cole Erdmann of Sussex Hamilton Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Sussex Hamilton junior quarterback Cole Erdmann for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Offensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 29-Nov. 1) consisting of 17 top individual performances throughout the state, the Sussex Hamilton standout came out on top.
Erdmann combined for 420 all-purpose yards (including 308 yards passing) and finished with six touchdowns as the second-seeded No. 12 Chargers (8-2 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Marquette 58-32 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game on Oct. 24.
Erdmann received 46% of the vote to claim top honors, Delavan-Darien junior Quintin Arizola finished second (38%), and Platteville senior Tyler Sasse placed third (6%). There were 5,526 votes registered in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com