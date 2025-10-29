Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week? - Oct. 29, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Deacon Ward of Greendale.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame, junior
Allen rushed 21 times for 477 yards and eight touchdowns as top-seeded No. 8-ranked Notre Dame Academy (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Greenfield 77-32 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Quintin Arizola, Delavan-Darien, junior
Arizola completed 26 of 34 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns as fifth-seeded Delavan-Darien (7-3 overall) upset fourth-seeded Waupun 56-44 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.
Omar Cherrington, Pewaukee, senior
Cherrington rushed 28 times for 193 yards and a touchdown as sixth-seeded Pewaukee (5-5 overall) upset third-seeded Sauk Prairie 31-10 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Cole Erdmann, Sussex Hamilton, junior
Erdmann combined for 420 all-purpose yards (including 308 yards passing) and finished with six touchdowns as second-seeded No. 12 Sussex Hamilton (8-2 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Marquette 58-32 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Dante Glendenning, Darlington, junior
Glendenning rushed seven times for 162 yards and three touchdowns as top-seeded No. 17 Darlington (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro 55-14 in a WIAA Division 6 first-round playoff game.
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior
Greisen completed 21 of 30 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns as top-seeded No. 3 West De Pere (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Hartford 70-33 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Lateef Love Jr., Whitefish Bay, junior
Love Jr. rushed 26 times for 217 yards and three touchdowns as eighth-seeded Whitefish Bay (4-6 overall) upset top-seeded New Berlin West 31-7 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Colton Lynch, Mukwonago, senior
Lynch rushed 16 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns as fourth-seeded No. 18 Mukwonago (7-3 overall) defeated fifth-seeded Oconomowoc 24-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Max Matter, Brookfield East, senior
Matter rushed 21 times for 137 yards and a touchdown as fourth-seeded No. 15 Brookfield East (8-2 overall) defeated fifth-seeded D.C. Everest 19-13 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Mason Novak, River Falls, senior
Novak had nine catches for 139 yards and a touchdown as top-seeded No. 9 River Falls (9-1 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Beaver Dam 48-21 in a WIAA Division 2 first-round playoff game.
Matt O' Grady, Badger, senior
O' Grady rushed 23 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns as second-seeded No. 5 Badger (10-0 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Oak Creek 42-7 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Tyler Sasse, Platteville, senior
Sasse rushed 22 times for 174 yards and four touchdowns as sixth-seeded Platteville (6-4 overall) upset third-seeded Lodi 37-30 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.
McCoy Smith, Waunakee, senior
Smith rushed nine times for 63 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 2-yard run in overtime as top-seeded No. 2 Waunakee (10-0 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Chippewa Falls 28-21 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Grant Sulik, Burlington, senior
Sulik completed 15 of 20 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns as sixth-seeded Burlington (6-4 overall) upset third-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower 26-14 in a WIAA Division 3 first-round playoff game.
Eddie Vinson, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
Vinson completed 11 of 18 passes for 143 yards and five touchdowns as top-seeded No. 24 Racine St. Catherine's (9-1 overall) defeated eighth-seeded Saint Francis 47-0 in a WIAA Division 4 first-round playoff game.
Amarii Ward, Milwaukee Reagan, junior
Ward rushed 13 times for 180 yards and four touchdowns as second-seeded Milwaukee Reagan (9-1 overall) defeated seventh-seeded Milwaukee Bradley Tech-Arts 62-0 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round playoff game.
Holden Woodfill, De Pere, senior
Woodfill completed 26 of 45 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns as seventh-seeded De Pere (6-4 overall) upset second-seeded No. 14 Neenah 28-27 in a WIAA Division 1 first-round overtime thriller.
About Our Player of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
