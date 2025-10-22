High School

Corbin Burrell-Warfield of Kenosha Bradford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week

Burrell-Warfield earned 34% of the vote to outdistance Muskego junior Jayden Adams, who finished second with 25%

Corbin Burrell-Warfield (8) of Kenosha Bradford has been voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week. Also pictured are Zacchaeus Ross (21) and Brandon Walton (9).
Congratulations to Kenosha Bradford junior Corbin Burrell-Warfield for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.

In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 14-Oct. 19) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Kenosha Bradford standout came out on top.

Burrell-Warfield registered 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as the second-place Red Devils defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a Southeast Conference game on Oct. 10.

Burrell-Warfield received 34% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego junior Jayden Adams finished second (25%), West De Pere junior Braylon Stegall placed third (22%), Catholic Memorial senior Gabe Talla took fourth (7%), and Waterford junior John Cramer was fifth (6%).

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

