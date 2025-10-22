Corbin Burrell-Warfield of Kenosha Bradford Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week
Congratulations to Kenosha Bradford junior Corbin Burrell-Warfield for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Defensive Player of the Week.
In the fan-voted poll (held Oct. 14-Oct. 19) consisting of 15 top individual performances throughout the state, the Kenosha Bradford standout came out on top.
Burrell-Warfield registered 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery as the second-place Red Devils defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a Southeast Conference game on Oct. 10.
Burrell-Warfield received 34% of the vote to claim top honors, Muskego junior Jayden Adams finished second (25%), West De Pere junior Braylon Stegall placed third (22%), Catholic Memorial senior Gabe Talla took fourth (7%), and Waterford junior John Cramer was fifth (6%).
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com