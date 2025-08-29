Darlington quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler Scores Seven Touchdowns in Memorable Season Opener
Darlington High School starting quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler had the type of special, memorable season-opening game most players can only dream about.
The 6-foot-1, 184-pound junior accounted for seven touchdowns as the Redbirds' football team defeated Platteville 63-33 in a season-opening non-conference road game on Aug. 22.
Zuberbuhler completed 7 of 9 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 14 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns, combining for 383 all-purpose yards in the process.
With the statement-making individual performance, he joined an elite, steadily expanding group of players in Wisconsin high school football history to accomplish the feat.
If that weren't enough, as a tenacious defensive back he registered eight tackles with an interception to complete the statement-making individual performance.
Zuberbuhler earned All-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League (SWAL) second-team honors as both a quarterback and defensive back last season as Darlington finished second in the conference standings, advanced to the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and ended the year with a 9-3 overall record.
Darlington is scheduled to host Prairie du Chien in a non-conference game today at 7 p.m.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com