Defending Wisconsin (WIAA) D1 state baseball champion De Pere looking to maintain winning tradition
Since reaching the pinnacle of success last season, the De Pere High School baseball team has savored the exhilarating view from high atop the mountain.
De Pere won the prestigious WIAA Division 1 state championship on June 13, 2024, defeating Sun Prairie East 5-1 in the finals at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. (finishing the season with a 27-3 overall record).
It was the first state championship in program history for the two-time defending Fox River Classic Conference champion Redbirds, who have advanced to state five times dating back to 1960.
"We're gearing up for a new season and it doesn't really matter what happened last year," said De Pere head coach Bob Van Rens, in an interview with FOX11-TV's Doug Ritchay. "Obviously, we made some great memories with those guys but it's a new group, a completely different group.
"I'm really coming around to these guys a lot, much like I did last year. Last year's group was obviously special but this group is right there with them."
De Pere, which came into the year ranked No. 10 in the state preseason power rankings compiled by prepbaseballreport.com, currently maintains a 2-1 overall record. The Redbirds defeated Sheboygan North in a non-conference season opener April 10 and split with Bay Port in a FRCC doubleheader April 12.
Fifteen players from last year's squad were lost to graduation (including the likes of Easton Arendt, Axel Donaldson, Javin Gauthier, Landon Raygo, Milo Upton, and Jack Nikolay) but a large new, group of anxious, talented seniors are hungry for the opportunity to lead the team and carry on that winning tradition.
Mason Sequin, a senior center fielder and three-year varsity starter, returns to bring a heavy dose of leadership to the lineup.
"It was like a surreal feeling, but I was ready to get back on the field for this season," Sequin said. "I was excited to play with all these guys again. I feel really good."
Others looking to make an impact for the Redbirds this season include senior pitcher Lucas Koskey, senior catcher Trenton Kriewaldt, senior pitcher Isaac Poehlman, senior outfielder/pitcher Ryan Wettstein, senior pitcher Carson Damsheuser, senior pitcher Evan Burmeister, senior infielder Max Cavanaugh, senior pitcher Cullen Pennings, senior pitcher Caden Krutz, junior outfielder Colten Setzer, and sophomore infielder Will Nikolay.
"We have a whole new team now, so I don't think the outcome of last year's season is going to put any pressure on us at all," Koskey said. "It's a blank slate, we're going to have to keep pushing, and just attempt to accomplish that same goal again."
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com