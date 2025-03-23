Former Pewaukee three-time state basketball champion flourishing in starring role for Iowa State Cyclones
Milan Momcilovic's natural skill set, tireless work ethic, and relentless drive for excellence, have translated to plenty of success on the basketball court.
Whether making an aggressive inside move through the lane, launching one of his signature-style high-arcing 3-pointers from the perimeter as an impactful sharpshooter, or countering with an explosive, momentum-shifting block on the defensive end, the former three-time Pewaukee High School boys basketball state champion continues to flourish at the collegiate level.
Momcilovic, a 6-foot-8 power forward (affectionately nicknamed the Serbian Sniper), demonstrated that as he scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds to lead the third-seeded Iowa State University men's basketball team to an 82-55 victory over No. 14-seeded Lipscomb in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., on Friday.
He scored 17 points in the first half, including 12 points to power a game-changing 14-0 run for the the 15th-ranked Cyclones.
Iowa State, 25-9 overall, advanced to face sixth-seeded University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), 23-11, in a second-round South Region showdown today at 6:45 p.m.
It was a memorable, happy homecoming for the former Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year and co-recipient of the 2023 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball honor, who made his long-awaited debut at Fiserv Forum (the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks) in front of the enthusiastic hometown crowd of friends, family and fans.
“It means a lot to put on a show in front of friends and family. I wanted them to come to a good game and they got that," said Momcilovic, in a post-game interview with Associated Press writer Rich Rovito. “I think I hit two or three 3s and then took advantage of the smaller defender on me and took him down low."
Momcilovic had a standout 2023-2024 freshman season in which he started 37 games to equal an Iowa State program record. He connected on 61 3-pointers, scored in double figures 25 times, averaged 10.9 points per game, and earned Big 12 All-Tournament honors in the process.
Hoping to build off the momentum of the first-year success, the Pewaukee, Wis., native was forced to deal with the adversity and frustration of an injury setback this season.
Despite suffering a broken bone in his non-shooting hand during practice Jan. 15, opting for surgery, and missing a little less than a month before returning to the lineup, he worked through the situation with the determination of a battle-tested former high school champion and has gone on to average 11.7 ppg.
Momcilovic averaged 23.4 points ppg. and 10 rebounds during his final season at Pewaukee, finishing with more than 2,000 career points and guiding the program to three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state titles.
The four-star recruit fittingly contributed a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds in his third and final state title game.
With a continued passion for the game and championship background, there's no telling how much damage Momcilovic and the Cyclones will do in the games to come.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com