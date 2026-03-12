Is Tyler Herro Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bucks vs. Heat)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro popped up on the team's injury report with a quad injury ahead of Tuesday night's matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Herro ended up missing that game, and he's now questionable for Thursday's battle with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyler Herro (quad) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 11, 2026

It's possible the Heat were content with holding Herro out against a tanking Wizards team -- they won easily and Bam Adebayo scored 83 points -- but the guard's injury issues this season are hard to look past.

Various injuries have limited Herro to just 20 games, as he missed the start of the season after undergoing offseason surgery on a foot/ankle issue. The All-Star guard has played well when he's in the lineup, averaging 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from 3.

Even with Herro's status up in the air for Thursday night, the Heat are favored by 6.5 points at home as they aim to win a seventh game in a row.

Herro could end up being a great prop target if he plays, but there's another Heat player that I'm eyeing with the star guard questionable.

Best Miami Heat Prop Bet vs. Bucks

Simone Fontecchio OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-184)

Miami is down multiple key players on Thursday night with Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins out, which should open the door for an expanded role for Simone Fontecchio.

Now, if Herro (questionable) also sits, the Heat are going to rely heavily on Bam Adebayo and several role players against a shaky Bucks defense.

Milwaukee is just 25th in the league in defensive rating this season, and it has really struggled defending the 3-ball. The Bucks are 29th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.

That’s great news for Fontecchio, who is shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc this season. In his last two games, he’s scored 12 and 18 points playing over 20 minutes per night. Fontecchio made three 3-pointers in each game, going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

In fact, he’s made two or more shots from deep in seven straight games where he’s played at least 20 minutes. I think he’s worth a look with the Heat short-handed on Thursday.

