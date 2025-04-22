Marcus Mbow, former Wauwatosa East lineman, has sights set on NFL Draft
Marcus Mbow has landed his share of bone-crushing blocks since his days on the gridiron with the Wauwatosa East High School football team.
Whether protecting the quarterback on a critical pass play or leading a strong convoy of blockers during an aggressive run, the durable, versatile 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman appears ready to take his unique skill set from Purdue University to the bright, glitzy spotlight of the National Football League.
Following a strong outing at the NFL Combine in late February, Mbow is projected to be picked within the opening two rounds of this week's NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to be held at historic Lambeau Field (home of the Green Bay Packers) in Green Bay, Wis., on April 24-26.
"I remember a couple years ago when there were rumors that the draft would be in Green Bay, and it was kind of like damn, I got to get there," said Mbow, in an interview with TMJ4-TV sports reporter Ashley Washburn.
Mbow anchored the offensive line (as a tackle) during his standout career at Purdue, making 32 starts in the process. He bounced back from a season-ending leg injury in 2023 (suffered against the Iowa Hawkeyes) to start all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2024, then accepted invitations to play in the Senior Bowl and participate in the prestigious NFL Combine.
Mbow was a key member of Wauwatosa East's WIAA Division 1 state championship boys basketball team in 2021.
At the strong urging of his former Wauwatosa East head football coach Dave Pfeiffer, Mbow decided to look more seriously at football, playing on the offensive line, and the future.
“I never really was thinking I was going to be playing football for a living, especially coming into high school," Mbow said. "He just came up to me (when he was hired), and he was like, you're 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, you're probably not a basketball player. So I kind of just started to buy into what he was telling me and started to learn about football and the o-line spot."
It proved to be an exciting, worthwhile move that eventually garnered 21 NCAA Division 1 football offers, eventually leading to Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.
